Exfoliation Might Be The Missing Key In Your Winter Skin Care Routine

Let’s talk about winter skin care. Your skin is already fighting the cold, so the last thing you want to do is strip it raw and let it become dry. In other words, exfoliating during this season is a whole different vibe.

But something that will help us be smooth and glowy, even in the cooler months, is properly exfoliating our skin. To help us all out, Isabelle McLeod, aesthetician and founder of Isabelle McLeod Aesthetics, and Dr. Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD FAAD, a dermatologist based in Miami, tells ESSENCE how to properly exfoliate your face the correct way.

What is exfoliation?

“Exfoliation gives your skin a little pep talk, helping it work like it did in its prime,” says McLeod. “Plus, it makes your skincare products work overtime by letting them dive deeper where they’re needed most.”

According to Dr. Woolery-Lloyd, there are two types of exfoliation: mechanical and chemical exfoliation. Mechanical exfoliation is when you physically exfoliate skin by scrubbing it and you see the little white flakes coming off. Chemical exfoliation is done by using acids like lactic acid, glycolic acid, salic acid, and more to “break the bonds between the skin cells so that they can flake off more easily.”

What are the benefits of exfoliation?

We want our skin to look good, smooth, and reflect light in every room. Dr. Woolery-Lloyd and McLeod note that when your skin cells are all lying nice and smooth, they’re exfoliated because they’re not sticking up and uneven. “You have a better glow or radiance.”

Why is exfoliating important during the winter?

The cold weather can make skin more sensitive and prone to dryness. “Gentle exfoliation is like your secret weapon, keeping your skin smooth, radiant, and party-ready even when the weather’s a total diva,” says McLeod. “It’s all about brushing off the blah and stepping into your best skin.”

Dr. Woolery-Lloyd recommends to immediately moisturize your skin after exfoliating to restore your skin barrier. “Less is more when it comes to exfoliation.” Dr. Woolery-Lloyd also notes for people with dry or sensitive skin that they may not need to exfoliate because “the skin might be too sensitive” for exfoliation. For oily skin or acne-prone skin, you can exfoliate once or twice a week.

Is there such a thing as over-exfoliating?

Exfoliating your skin during winter can help maintain its moisture and health. However, you do not want to over exfoliate. Both Woolery-Lloyd and McLeod note that over-exfoliating the skin can lead to irritation and redness, along with other factors of the skin. “Over-exfoliation is like crashing your skin’s party,” says McLeod. “Hit pause, focus on calming and hydrating products, and give it time to chill.”

