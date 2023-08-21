Exclusive: Glossier Leading In Inclusive Beauty With WNBA Partnership

Glossier

In a groundbreaking move that intertwines sports and beauty, Glossier has solidified its position as the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) first and exclusive beauty partner. The partnership that initially began in 2020, with a campaign to celebrate the extension of Glossier’s Body Hero line, has evolved in a new and big way that extends beyond cosmetics and into the realms of empowerment, representation, and shared values.

The news of the partnership comes shortly after Glossier announced its new STRETCH fluid foundation and concealers. “Initially we were hoping to team up with a few players and instead this transformed into a full-fledged partnership with the league: Glossier is the WNBA’s first-ever beauty partner,” said Glossier’s Global Head of Corporate and Consumer Communications Veronika Ullmer. “When we think about who a ‘Body Hero’ can be, there are so many amazing types of people who fit that criteria, but the women of the WNBA stuck out to us with their talent, brilliance, and tenacity on and off the court.”

Glossier’s partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has flourished into a multifaceted engagement that highlights the strength and values shared by both Glossier and the WNBA players.

The partnership has integrated the international beauty brand into the WNBA’s environment, with courtside signage creating a visible presence during games. Yet, the collaboration extends far beyond the surface. Glossier has also embarked on a journey to connect with players and teams on a personal level.

“They’re unafraid to stand up for what they believe in, they’re advocating for equity in sports, and they are incredibly talented people with stories to tell,” Ullmer continued. “Three years later, we have courtside signage at the WNBA games with our signature motto ‘You Look Good,’ we work with players on content opportunities throughout the year, seed and gift products to them, and are constantly finding new ways to support the great work they’re leading.”

This collaboration includes partnerships aimed at creating compelling content that resonates with fans and players alike. Players like Izzy Harrison, power forward for the Chicago Sky, is happy to see, and says it’s long overdue. Off the court, she’s a true connoisseur of beauty and skincare, which makes this partnership especially resonant for her.

“I feel that oftentimes when people think about WNBA or really most women’s sports, we don’t often talk about beauty, and I feel like I usually stand out in that aspect. I do like to talk about beauty and fashion and just lifestyle that I feel like get overlooked,” Harrison told ESSENCE. “When I saw that the league finally partnered with Glossier, I was like, oh my god, this is my time to shine. At that point, they weren’t partnering with too many athletes, but now for it to be like a whole league wide partnership, I think people can finally see the dualities of women [who] are working, getting in the gym, but also just the softer side and just taking care of yourself to look good on your day to day. I think glossier is a perfect brand to kind of emphasize that within athletes.”

Harrison’s game day glam includes toner, sunscreen, and the Glossier Futuredew. One the days she wants a bit more, she’ll clean up her brows and add some under eye concealer, like Glossier’s STRETCH products for a little extra when the cameras are on. It’s something her mother taught her when she was younger.

“She had this huge vanity in her bathroom and I used to have to walk through to get to the restroom, and I would walk by her vanity and I would see all these creams on lipsticks and perfumes,” Harrison said of her mother. “I would go in there and make my own potions. I didn’t know how much it cost. I don’t even know if she was using it or not. But it was just something that I saw her do every day that I wanted to implement into my own beauty routine.”

Much to Harrison’s pleasure, a particularly noteworthy aspect of this partnership is the exchange of products between Glossier and WNBA players. The beauty brand has taken an active role in enhancing the players’ experiences by seeding and gifting its products, nurturing a sense of unity and camaraderie. This not only fosters a sense of belonging but also emphasizes the genuine connection between Glossier and the WNBA community.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, Glossier positions itself on the correct side of history by being among the select brands that practice inclusivity in both their products and social responsibility. The league, which is predominantly composed of Black women, makes the partnership that much more special, because Glossier’s products are inclusive across all skin colors and types.

“Glossier’s vision is to change how the world sees beauty, and one way that comes to life is through our commitment to creative inclusive products and showcasing diversity in our campaigns. Complexion products are how you instantly communicate to your customer that you see them and are therefore, for them,” said Ullmer. “While we don’t believe in inclusion as an ‘end state,’ there is always room to grow and there is always more work to be done. We have spent a great deal of time ensuring our Stretch lineup is inclusive with 32 shades across 7 shade families and 5 different undertones.”

Behind this innovative partnership lies Glossier’s inspiration drawn from the very character of WNBA players. For years, these athletes have stood as strong voices not only for their physical achievements on the court but also for their unyielding mental fortitude and unwavering commitment to their values, from protesting the expansive wage gap for women basketball players and police brutality across the nation.

In a world where representation and empowerment are paramount, Glossier’s collaboration with the WNBA is a beacon of progress. The partnership is a testament to the beauty brand’s commitment to celebrating diversity, strength, and individuality.

Glossier acknowledges the powerful role these players play in shaping societal perceptions, championing the importance of self-expression and self-confidence. By intertwining the worlds of beauty and athletics, Glossier is celebrating the holistic identity of these athletes, recognizing their mental, physical, and spiritual skills.



Purchase Glossier’s STRETCH products in store and online.