Everything You Need To Know About Hydrafacials

Ivan Rodriguez Alba / Getty Images

As sun exposure hits an all-time high this season, taking a break from intense treatments can help recover your skin. For example, it might be worth trying a Hydrafacial to set the tone for summer.

“Hydrafacial is a facial treatment that includes cleansing, exfoliation, extractions and hydration,” spa director at The Tampa EDITION Jaleesa Honrade tells ESSENCE. Using a vacuum-like tool, their signature facial opens up and cleanses the pores of all impurities, while pushing active ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin.

Below, Honrade gives us all the ins and outs of the Hydrafacial– and how it can boost your skin this season.

What is a Hydrafacial?

Unlike traditional facials, Hydrafacial is a non-invasive treatment performed via a device rather than by hand. “The Hydrafacial removes dead skin while simultaneously infusing different serums,” Honrade says. After the skin is cleansed and exfoliated, “the gentle suction from the machine makes extractions painless while showing all the gunk that is removed at the end.”

Suitable for all skin types, this facial can be customized with booster and LED light therapy to target pigmentation, aging, and other skin concerns. “The boosters are concentrated serums that range from peptides to antioxidants and the LED light is either red for anti-aging or blue for acne-prone skin,” she says. From special events to monthly maintenance, “it is a great treatment to maintain the health of the skin.”

What should I expect?

“We begin the treatment with a double cleanse which leads into the usage of the HydraFacial machine,” she says. “The best way to describe the sensation from the treatment, is a stamping motion when the serums are applied, a sweeping motion that feels like sandpaper or a cat licking your face, and tingling from the exfoliation serum and the LED is a bright light.”

For the first step, the skin is prepped and exfoliated with lactic acid. Then, a low percentage chemical peel is applied followed by extractions. In step three, a boost is selected targeted to your skin concerns and what the esthetician recommends after your analysis. Next, an LED light is combined with a hand and arm massage to give a more intimate spa experience. As the final step, a hydrating antioxidant serum is sealed with moisturizer, SPF and lip balm.

What are the benefits?

Depending on the type of Hydrafacial (hint: there’s four), the benefits can range from stem cell anti-aging to on-the-go touch ups and targeted skin concerns. “It’s completely different from any other facial that is offered at The Tampa EDITION as the Hydrafacial is a results-driven facial treatment, which is mostly done with the machine,” Honrade says. “Hydrafacial can improve the texture of your skin, plump up fine lines, even out skin tones and helps product penetration for an at home routine.” By the end of the facial, the skin will “feel softer, look smooth and visibly more plump.”