andresr/Getty Images



Laser treatments often exclude darker skin tones, as they’re considered high risk treatments– sometimes resulting in burning, and other skin injuries. Then, there is AviClear. While most lasers are outdated, AviClear is the latest technology for long-term acne solution for mild, moderate and severe breakouts. Receiving FDA approval in early 2022, with additional clearance as a long-term treatment in June, AviClear is the first and original device to improve your acne for good after just three 30-minute sessions.

“AviClear uses a 1726 nanometer wavelength to treat acne at the source by selectively targeting and suppressing the sebaceous glands,” dermatologist and surgeon, Dr. Michelle Henry tells ESSENCE. “This wavelength is not damaging the top layer of the skin and does not cause keloidal scarring or skin discoloration like other laser devices can.” With no topical numbing, harmful repercussions or downtime, AviClear is an ideal treatment for patients who have exhausted all options, or want to avoid the side effects of Accutane.

Below, an ESSENCE beauty writer details her personal treatment with AviClear.

Skin prep

“Avoid skin irritants for 3-5 days before treatment,” Dr. Henry says. This includes chemical exfoliants, like retinol, tretinoin and other acids, or active vitamins, like vitamin C. “You might want to consider a cleansing facial a week or a few days prior to each treatment,” she continues. “Just to open up your pores and get as much oil reduction as possible.”

Although astringents should be avoided leading up to each appointment, they wiped my face with acetone to remove all oil from the skin before each session. I then put on UV eye shields, like tanning bed goggles, to protect my eyes from the laser. As the final step before the treatment, Dr. Henry dampened my skin with a spritz of water for added hydration.

Session 1

I booked my first AviClear appointment on September 19. Before the first session, I had concerns of acne with post-breakout dark spots as a result. Over the course of the year, my skin has been on the decline after an overuse of retinol and active skincare products, which impacted the health of my skin. I turned to AviClear as an effective, long-term solution to a skin concern I have dealt with for a while, which was now exacerbated.

I arrived at the Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan for an appointment with Dr. Henry. I signed in at the front desk, then shortly after, was called to follow a medical assistant to the small AviClear room. The machine stood to the right of the chair I sat on. My skin was then prepped, which consisted of an acetone wipe, UV goggles, and a spritz of water. The laser treatment began seconds after prep was complete.

AviClear is equipped with an AviCool Sapphire contact cooling, which feels like ice on the skin as the immediate sensation. This feature helps maintain the skin’s temperature so the laser is less painful. Before each zap, a sound goes off which, as a patient, is an opportunity to prepare for the sharp, needle-like laser. Although the laser feels similar to facial extractions, it is more quick and noticeable in certain areas of the face and less in others.

Session 2

Each treatment is a month apart with the laser’s frequency increased each session. Unlike the first session, which went over the full face, she decided on a more targeted treatment for session two. Most of my acne and hyperpigmentation are concentrated on the forehead, jawline and chin, which were more prominent after my skin purged from the first session. She passed the icy-hot laser over these acne-prone areas a few times. After the session ended, my skin felt back to normal with no pain or downtime, however slightly red in the targeted areas.

Session 3

A week before the third session, I received an exclusive Aesthetica facial, which included a Visia-CR skin analysis. According to the analysis, the brown spots on my skin – meaning pigmentation and discoloration on and beneath the surface – were 86% better than other facial analyses. Instead, most dark spots remained on the surface of my skin at just 9% better than other Visia results with skin texture at 11%.

As a common concern for darker skin tones, “AviClear plays a vital role in reducing the risk of hyperpigmentation that can often result from breakouts,” Dr. Henry says. “[The treatment’s] effectiveness in preventing acne breakouts directly contributes to avoiding the potential for post-breakout hyperpigmentation.” However, I did not notice visible improvement from the first two sessions. This was expected because, like other acne treatments, AviClear may cause a purging process between each session.

Nevertheless, at my most recent appointment, the dermatologist increased the laser’s higher than normal – one full point – to maximize results. She used the laser to target the areas of my skin which were more acne prone, like the forehead, which she passed over a few times. I had a stress ball in hand during this session as the pain level increases with frequency, however I noticed the most results after.

Results

According to the AviClear data, 90% of patients had a visible improvement in their acne at six months. After 12-months, clinical findings show this increases to 92%, which confirms the continual improvement of acne clearance and skin quality over time. Just two weeks after my third treatment, I noticed the acne on my forehead decreased, with dark spots on my cheeks beginning to fade. Although it is too soon to tell, with most results visible after a few months, I look forward to AviClear unveiling clear, even-toned skin underneath the acne I attempted to remove time and again as we enter into the new year.