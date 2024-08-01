These Are The Esthetician-Approved Summer Body Care Routines

Samantha Mims

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

When we think of skincare, oftentimes we place facial care and body care into separate categories. Truth is, the two are one in the same. Now this doesn’t mean that the products you use on your body should be applied to your face. But, it does mean that skincare includes every aspect of the skin you’re in. As a skin therapist, my focus is generally on the face, but I frequently get questions about addressing specific skin concerns through a good body care routine, too.

While I’ll always stick to my tried-and-true products like avocado oil and vegetable glycerin to moisturize freshly cleansed skin, I also like to rotate my routine seasonally. This summer, specifically, to achieve a nice cleanse, I’m currently using Quai Dean Street body wash. I enjoy dry brushing 1-2 times a week with Goop’s, G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush and to keep my skin moisturized, I alternate between body creams like L’occitane Almond Milk Concentrate and Human Race Humidifying Cream. During the day, I’m protecting my skin all over with ZITSTICKA’s Megashade SPF 50 and to top off my evening routine I end with Kubra Kay’s Blackberry Vanilla Body Oil.

Given that everyone’s routine can look so different, I also spoke to five individuals whose body care routines I admire, in order to get you inspired to create yours. Below for the 4-1-1 on what body care signifies to a stylist, furniture designer, model, plastic surgeon and beauty expert.

Sierra Smith, stylist

How I manage my skin at home is generally the same as my face. I have been using this Sunaroma goat’s milk soap that makes your skin so soft. I use an exfoliating cloth to get rid of dead skin along with an oil based body scrub . When I am out of the shower I make sure I am damp and I follow up with Neutrogena’s Body Oil, Light Sesame Formula and Koba’s, Milk It body lotion. I’ll seal it off with a scent that feels right and just go about my day. My body practices help me get ready for the day, giving me a nice restart anytime I need it. Taking care of my skin and having time to myself to do so creates a calming environment for me to start and end my day with ease.

Noah Payne, furniture designer

I’m not always consistent with my skin care but, as of late, I’ve transitioned from using Jergens Cherry Blossom lotion to Traders Joe’s hand and body cream. I feel like my search for a body cream has finally come to an end because it’s scentless and keeps me feeling moisturized throughout the day. I also dry brush and exfoliate my body at least twice a week. I’’m a very sensitive person, in terms of noticing small nuances in life and sticky skin is something I don’t enjoy. Because of this, and the humidity we’ve been experiencing, I usually make a point of showering twice with a midday rinse if possible. It’s important for me to rinse off in the morning even if I shower before bed. A tradition I call “rinsing of the night” allows me to step into a new day. It builds the momentum that will eventually get me through my day of task.

Sean Lyles, model and musical curator

I’m not crazy loyal to brands but I’m product curious as long as it doesn’t cost an arm & a leg. For Body, I enjoy Salt + Stone body wash, Farmacy Honeymoon Glow Body and Acqua Di Parma body cream. I’m also using Cliniques SPF broad spectrum body cream for the summer. Lately I’ve been mixing fragrances. This summer I’m using Diptyque citronella + geranium spray mixed with a couple of Loewe fragrances. Cleanliness is next to Godliness, and parallel to confidence. Smelling unique is a great first introduction. Working in creative fields, that impression is important.

Chaneve Jeanniton, Oculofacial plastic surgeon

It’s only recently that I’ve started indulging in a body care routine. I’d been so face-focused that I treated my body’s skincare routine as an afterthought. I’ve come to realize that there’s such an undeniable mood and confidence boost to being soft, smooth and moisturized all over. Lately, I’ve been exfoliating in the shower with an African net sponge and my go-to cleanser is the Costa Brazil shower gel. I follow up with the Necessaire body serum as a base layer of hydration. I will then layer with either the Koba Milk It Body Lotion during the day or the A.OK Botanical Body Oil at night. The bergamot and jasmine notes in the A.OK oil are calming and comforting, so it lulls me right to sleep.

Lara Adekola, beauty expert and brand strategist

I take immense pride in my body care and have an elaborate spa-like routine. I like to dry brush in the morning before showers. I love Salt and Stone’s Body Wash. It’s moisturizing and the scent of sandalwood instantly wakes me up. Once a week I’ll use Osea Undaria Body Polish for a nice buff. Next, I apply Oui the People Melting Body Balm and their Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss, a luxurious oil that doesn’t leave a greasy residue.

The combination is chef’s kiss. I pair it with the Shape Shifter, which is great for lymphatic drainage. A new favorite of mine is Soft Services Software Update Retinol Body Serum. I will never forget SPF. I’ve been obsessed with Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 that gives the perfect summer glow. There’s so much happening in the world right now, so taking time to reconnect with my body on a spiritual and physical level is healing. It feels grounding and recalibrates my energy. Above all, my body routine is sexy! I love how I feel when my skin is silky soft, healthy, and glistening— on the inside and out.