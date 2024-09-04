An Esthetician Shares Must-Have Beauty Items During NYFW

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

September is here and summer is starting to feel like a thing of the past. Virgo season is in full swing and we are gradually transitioning into fall mode. That said, one of the biggest events to kick off the season is New York fashion week—giving everyone a reason to prance around the city in their finest fits.

From different shows and presentations to after parties, the main concern is to look and feel your best. One of my curiosity’s, as a skincare enthusiast, has always been about what do people keep in their bag? I express myself through clothes but I have always prioritized beauty and grooming which then influences my overall style.

If I’m feeling minimal, which is more often than usual, I’m reaching for my EDAS X Warby Parker sling bag. Inside I keep a travel sized hand sanitizer, epi.logic’s total package moisturizer for a head-to-toe shine, and a sample size fragrance by Maya Njie to smell my best. Of course, I can’t forget two different lip glosses for variation (WYN beauty No Words Needed lip serum and Eadem Le Chouchou Lip Balm) and KJH Hyper Shine Lite Pigment for a long lasting glow.

To keep the conversation going, I asked four style gurus to share their everyday bag choice, what’s inside, and the beauty and grooming items that make them feel their best during busy times– such as fashion’s biggest month. Read on below for more tips.

Amanda Murray, Creative Consultant

“I almost exclusively only wear loewe bags and have done so for about 6 years, so I alternate between any of my loewe bags and my croc embossed ferragamo hug bag, which I’m obsessed with. Inside my bag is Tower 28 sos spray, every shade of Ami Cole’s lip oils and their lip liner in lac rose — Wyn beauty’s mascara, mini Laura Mercer mini translucent powder, elf blotting paper, MAC brown script eye shadow and Victoria Beckham’s Bordeaux eyeliner and NARS orgasm x blush. These items definitely tie my looks together. I have a signature beauty look that I never depart from, as much as I switch it up sartorially, it’s important to me that I’m able to look in the mirror and recognize myself, even with makeup on. It’s important that I see me.”

Edvin Thompson, designer of Theophilo

“My go-to bag is the Heaven by Marc Jacobs shoulder bag, which pairs perfectly with just about everything. Inside, you’ll find Carmax, rose water, and Vaseline—essentials that keep me feeling fresh throughout the day. Beauty, for me, is all about those subtle touches that enhance my look and that finishing touch are those simple essentials that bring it all together.”

Cyrenae Tademy, stylist

“I recently joined the Fashionphile family and have fallen in LOVE with my Bottega Veneta Hop Small tote bag. It is the PERFECT (must emphasize) fit-all tote that is elevated and practical. I haven’t put her down since she arrived at my doorstep.

I am in a less-is-more phase so the essentials live in my bag. I cannot leave my house without my Eadem Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm and a Mac Cork Lip Liner to add depth to my lips. I’m currently obsessed with Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Hand Treatment, and a travel size perfume to stay moisturized and smelling fresh.

As a stylist, I am a storyteller and beauty is one of the most important defining elements. Beauty can transform one’s appearance and really define the character. It adds so much depth and detail. For me, doing absolutely nothing to my face keeps me looking fresh and polished, which is exactly how I would define my style.”

Reggie Spruill, Architect

“I have a black tote bag from a Barkley Hendricks exhibit with a graphic of the “Lawdy Mama” painting on it. That goes with everything. Aside from work related things, the bag typically has some type of hand sanitizer, a small cream I got made in Mexico City for my skin, a hair mist from Ancient Blends to keep my scalp happy, and a beard brush.

Beauty as it pertains to my day to day dictates how I present myself to the world when I leave the house. The common denominator is self love. The beauty part is just a reflection of the inner work that was done to achieve that. One day my hair is braided and I style myself surrounding that, another day my hair is out and I style myself around that as well. To be completely transparent, the finishing touch for me is seeing myself smile before I leave the house.”