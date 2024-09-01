16 Of Zendaya’s Head Turning Beauty Moments

HomeBeauty

From bold lipsticks to shimmery eyeshadow, look back on the actress’s best beauty looks in honor of her birthday today.
Getty Images / Jenny Anderson
Leave it to Zendaya to show off breathtaking looks when she steps on the red carpet. When we say she deserves an award for putting on a show for us, we mean it. It only makes sense that, since her career began as a Disney star, she’s snagged several beauty partnerships along the way. 

When it comes to her makeup and beauty moments— whether she is rocking a dominant eye look or head turning hair cuts— she’s sure to come with a flair only Zendaya can. 

In 2015, for one, she was the main topic on the internet when she wore chunky faux locs pulled back with a side part at the 87 Annual Academy Awards. Then, in 2016, she brought back the fringed pixie cut to highlight her bone structure and paired the look with mismatched ear accessories. 

Zendaya also loves adding a pink eyeshadow to give her eyes a shimmery finish—like at the 2020 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Her lashes complimented her eye makeup as they were coated with several coats of mascara. 

If you’re like us, and have been obsessed with her Dune and Challengers press tour tennis-core beauty looks, you know she stole the show with a bold lip color. We would also be remiss if we didn’t mention her bouncy blonde moment with baby pink makeup during the Los Angeles stop, too.

In general, the trendsetter has us patiently waiting for what she’ll do next. Until then, in celebration of her 28th birthday, take a look back at 16 of her knockout beauty moments.