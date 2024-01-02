Inspired By Jayda Wayda’s Curly Pixie? Here’s What To Know Before You Cut It Off

Jayda Cheaves / @jaydacheaves

In recent years, Jayda Cheaves, better known as Jayda Wayda, has been hyphenated with just about every trending hairstyle you can think of. From the “Jayda-Wayda-braids” to the “Jayda-Wayda-bob,” the Atlanta-based influencer and Waydamin founder’s penchant for sending even the most standard of styles into instant virality is nothing to be understated. And as for her recent style? She has taken things up a notch with a voluptuous, curly pixie cut.

The coiffure creation is the masterful work of stylist DeAngelo Glenn and was debuted by Cheaves in early December. Almost instantly, the photo brought in over 1 million likes and set off a discussion regarding her influence within the Black hair space.

“Finna get a Jayda Wayda pixie cut,” shared one user, who reshared the photo of Cheaves.

Others seemed a bit more peeved at the prospect of this style becoming a new trend, with one user writing, “I know you all want to be Jayda Wayda…but do not go cutting your hair off thinking it’ll be cute on you. Everyone’s facial structure and head is not cut out for a pixie cut. Get a wig.” Harshness aside, this cut does require commitment, and despite what some may assume, it may also be more time and effort exhaustive than some longer styles.

With the help of Houston-based hairstylist Leandra Wigglesworth, below, we have included three tips for those looking to bring in the new year with a fresh chop.

Know how to approach the cut

Whether you should cut your hair in its natural or blown-out state is one of the biggest conundrums within the hairstyling space. If you cut it while it’s curly, you may give way to rakish edges when straightened. Alternatively, cutting the hair while straight may compromise the volume and shape of the hair whilst in its natural state. So, which is the lesser of two evils? According to Wigglesworth, if you struggle with dead ends, cutting while the hair is wet works best.

“That way we can see where the straight hair stops and where the natural curl is coming in. And from there, that’s where we’ll do the big chop,” says Wigglesworth. Furthermore, cutting your hair in the style you plan to wear it in the most is the best course of action for those looking to rock a shorter style.

Prepare for a potentially extensive maintenance routine

One of the biggest misconceptions when it comes to pixie cuts is that they require less maintenance; a get-up-a-go style if you will. But Wigglesworth says those expecting increased ease are sorely mistaken and will be in for a rude awakening after their haircut.

“It is a lot more maintenance, in my opinion, when it comes to cutting, especially if you want to maintain the cut because usually, most people’s hair grows, you know, every six to eight weeks to a point where it’s a difference that you can notice. You have to keep up with your cuts to maintain that length,” says Wigglesworth. Traditionally, those looking to keep up with their pixie cut will need to come in for a trim at least once a month.

Defining the curls

In between salon visits, though, she says learning how to DTC (define that curl) on your own is instrumental in maintaining the aesthetic integrity of the style. “A lot of people will surprisingly have more difficulty defining their curls in the shorter state because there’s only so much to curl. And if you don’t get it right, it’s a lot more obvious that your curls are undefined.

She recommends a three-finger comb, dubbing it a “golden tool” for curl definition.

“It’s a little tiny comb, the size of an edge brush. But it’s a comb and it literally will just go through and define the curls. It gives an amazing definition,” says Wigglesworth.

Expect to shift your mindset

Perhaps one of the most important things to know before embarking on the pixie cut journey is that it will take some adjustment and mental fortitude. “Stripping yourself of your hair, which is the way most women identify with their beauty, can be a struggle,” says Wigglesworth.

But once you find the style and cut for you, it’s likely you won’t want to go back. “It can really be a liberating journey in that sense of learning to love yourself in a way that you might be unfamiliar with,” says Wigglesworth, adding that it may just give you some new things to love about yourself. “A short cut really enhances your features, and allows your face and hair to become very cohesive.”