Beauty Secrets: Afropunk Edition

Afropunk, the Black music festival acquired by ESSENCE in 2020, kicks off their two-day celebration tomorrow in Brooklyn. The Circus of Soul edition of the fest will feature Black musicians Teyana Taylor, Tobe Nwigwe, Sudan Archives, and more.

For this week’s Beauty Secrets series, the Afropunk edition tells the must-know secrets to Afro-centric beauty. From hair and makeup, to all the Black Girl Magic in between, read on for three secrets to getting ready for Afropunk.

Hair

Afropunk is here, so pick your hair. It’s no secret an afro at Afropunk is a hairstyle you can’t go wrong with (duh!). From kinky curls to loose textures, transitioning hair to super-big ‘fros, it is safe to say no afro is the same. But, the secret to Afropunk is experimentation.

From traditional micro-cornrows and elevated, twined updos, to decorated dreadlocks and any other style you can personalize. If you’re short on time, try cornrows with an alternative pattern. These spiritual hairstyles were designed for Black hair types.

Makeup

Face paint and ritualistic marks may represent meanings we are unfamiliar with, in addition to personal adornment. The secret to Afropunk makeup is research. Take a time to research tribal makeup should you decide to replicate it. Learn about the symbolism behind the patterns; these gorgeous markings may tell a story to connect you closer to your roots, and the meaning behind Afropunk.

Nails

Let Queen Nenzima of Mangbetuland be your Afropunk nail inspiration. According to the American Museum Journal, Nenzima was queen during four reigns and the beloved mother of her tribe. The beauty secret to Afropunk is stiletto nails. Stiletto nails originated in Africa and can be your festival go-to. Wear the long, pointed nails, and add a personalized touch to speak to your identity. From jewels and gems let your nails be the unified essence of your Afropunk beauty look.