ESScent Of The Week: Skinpotion x Yummie's Viral Vanilla Collection Is A Sweet Tooth's Dream Come True

When it comes to holy grail fragrance notes, vanilla sits comfortably at the top of the throne. And not just any throne — my throne to be exact.

And just when I thought I’d experienced every iteration of my favorite note, social media sensation Yummie, known for her expertly curated collection of gourmand scents and beauty must-haves, has partnered with indie powerhouse Skinpotion to create what might just be the most delectable vanilla collection we’ve seen yet – and trust me, this isn’t your typical vanilla fragrance story.

For those who haven’t yet discovered these gems (we’re talking both Yummie and Skinpotion here, because let’s be real, they are both gems), let me put you on game. Yummie has built a devoted following of over 350,000 fragrance enthusiasts (across Instagram and Tiktok) who trust her refined nose and encyclopedic knowledge of gourmand fragrances. Her evolution from fragrance reviewer to creator feels almost destined – after all, who better to craft a vanilla collection than someone who’s sampled nearly every interpretation of this beloved note? Meanwhile, Skinpotion, founded by Ray Anthony, has been quietly revolutionizing the body care game with their ultra-rich, natural formulations that marry sophistication with sustainability. When these two forces of nature collided, they didn’t just create another vanilla fragrance – they set out to honor vanilla’s legacy while pushing its boundaries.

As a lifelong gourmand lover, I’ve experienced vanilla in nearly all its forms. From the synthetic sweetness of budget body sprays (which eh, not my favorite) to the complex sophistication of luxury perfumes, I thought I’d seen it all. But this collection? It’s something entirely different. The genius lies in its triple-vanilla approach, combining distinctive notes from Tahiti, Mexico, and Madagascar. Each variety has been carefully selected and blended to create something that feels both innovative and timeless.

The science behind this collection showcases why vanilla has endured as a cornerstone of perfumery. Each vanilla variety brings its own unique character to the blend: Tahitian vanilla offers a delicate, floral sweetness with hints of cherry and almond, reminiscent of the finest French pastries. Mexican vanilla brings a deep, woody warmth that grounds the fragrance, adding that addictive quality that makes you keep sniffing your wrist. Madagascar vanilla, often considered the gold standard, provides that rich, creamy sweetness that makes vanilla universally beloved. Combined with notes of marshmallow, butter cream, and brown sugar, the result is a masterpiece that pays homage to vanilla’s versatility while carving out its own unique identity.

Why I love it: The body butter and oil duo elevate this collection from fragrance to full sensory experience. The water-free body butter, enriched with three ultra-rich butters, is a testament to why vanilla and rich textures are a match made in heaven. It’s the kind of moisture that doesn’t just sit on top of your skin but truly sinks in to lock it all in, creating the perfect base for your fragrance routine (remember ladies and gents — your skin has to be moisturized to ensure that your perfumes will last). The addition of essential oils and natural extracts makes this more than just a scented moisturizer – it’s a treatment that happens to smell divine. The longevity is remarkable even by vanilla standards (and we know vanilla typically has excellent staying power). I applied it before an all-day errands run, and by evening, I was still enveloped in that warm, intoxicating blend. The oil, with its perfect viscosity, creates a luminous glow that makes your skin look like it’s been kissed by golden hour lighting all day long.

Perfect pairings: For those looking to play with vanilla’s legendary versatility, I’ve discovered some gorgeous layering combinations that showcase this collection’s sophistication. Pair it with Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry for a sophisticated cherry-vanilla moment that rivals the finest desserts in Paris. For a tropical twist, layer it with Sol de Janeiro’s ’62 – the combination of vanilla-caramel notes creates an addictive scent that proves vanilla can be both cozy and sexy. Want something even more indulgent? Add a spritz of By Killian’s Love Don’t Be Shy for a marshmallow-vanilla dream that lasts for hours. And for those special occasions when you want to leave an unforgettable impression, top it with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 – the vanilla-amber combination will have people stopping you in elevators for your scent recipe.

What makes this collection truly special isn’t just its beautiful fragrance profile – it’s how it honors vanilla’s timeless appeal while pushing the note into new territory. The body butter’s water-free formula means you’re getting pure, concentrated nourishment without any fillers. The blend of essential oils isn’t just for fragrance — it really does provide real skincare benefits. Every time I use these products, I’m reminded of why vanilla has remained a beloved note for centuries – its ability to be both familiar and surprising, comforting and exciting.

The bottom line? While vanilla has never gone out of style, this collection proves there are still new stories to tell with this classic note. Skinpotion x Yummie delivers something that feels both nostalgic and completely fresh – no small feat in a world saturated with vanilla fragrances. Whether you’re a dedicated vanilla lover or think you’ve smelled it all, this collection offers something special.