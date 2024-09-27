ESScent Of The Week: How Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower Reinvents Jasmine With A Futuristic Twist

I’ll be the first to admit — when I heard that Prada was using AI to create their latest fragrance creation, I was a bit skeptical. It sounded gimmicky, and I didn’t want them to ruin what I consider to be one of my top 5 favorite scents of all time (a bold statement, I must say).

But now that I’ve had a few months of wear time, I can honestly say —it’s part of what makes Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower feel so different.

By working with AI, Prada was able to create a precise, multi-layered jasmine accord that captures the essence of the flower in its purest form. This fusion of technology and artistry is what sets this fragrance apart from the usual florals we see on the market. Prada has managed to take one of the most timeless notes in fragrance and give it a modern edge.

According to Nadège Le Garlantezec, one of the masterminds behind this scent, using AI allowed her team to explore countless variations of jasmine, perfecting the note in ways that would have been impossible with traditional methods. The result? A fragrance that feels innovative, modern, and absolutely timeless.

And let me tell you—Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower is not your typical floral scent. It’s a reimagined experience that blends nature and technology, turning jasmine into something altogether new and captivating.

Why I love it: At first spritz, Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower is fresh, luminous, and a little bit unexpected. This scent combines the ethereal beauty of jasmine with zesty bergamot and the warmth of musk. It’s floral, but not in the traditional sense—it’s a whole new way of wearing flowers.

As always, the journey of a fragrance lies in how it dried down on my skin. Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower opens with a burst of vert de bergamot, a citrusy top note that feels as bright and awakening. But it’s the dry-down that steals the show. Once the jasmine and neroli have settled, the base notes of serenolide Musk and ambrette create a soft, comforting finish. This fragrance doesn’t just sit on your skin—it melts into it. It’s the kind of scent that wraps you up like your favorite cashmere sweater, leaving you feeling cozy and comforted all day.

No Prada fragrance would be complete without a show-stopping bottle, and Paradoxe Virtual Flower doesn’t disappoint. Staying true to the brand’s ethos of reinvention, the bottle features the iconic Prada triangle shape, making it a perfect display for your nightstand or fragrance vanity.

Perfect pairings: If you love experimenting with fragrance layering like I do, Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower is perfect for concocting your own scent combination. For those who want to add warmth and depth, I recommend layering it with Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille. The rich, comforting vanilla and tobacco notes bring out the sensuality of the ambrette and musk in Virtual Flower —perfect for an evening out when you want to make a lasting impression.

If you prefer to enhance the zesty, citrusy top notes of bergamot, Jo Malone’s Lime Basil & Mandarin is an ideal match. The vibrant citrus and green notes complement Virtual Flower’s freshness, creating a bright and invigorating blend that’s perfect for daytime wear or whenever you want a burst of energy.

For a soft, musky twist, try layering with Glossier You. Its powdery, clean musk pairs seamlessly with the second-skin feel of Virtual Flower’s base notes, creating a comforting, intimate scent —perfect for those days when you want a fragrance that’s more about subtle allure, like those in office days or at the gym.

If you’re looking for your next signature scent, Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower might just be the one to make you feel as futuristic and fresh as the fragrance itself.