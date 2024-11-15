ESScent Of The Week: They Say Nothing's Perfect... But This Fragrance Comes Close

When it comes to flankers, I’ll admit – I approach with caution (I know some of you guys feel me on this one!). We’ve all been there: we find our signature scent that we become obsessed with, only to be let down by its successor. But Marc Jacobs Perfect Elixir? This one’s different.

Let’s rewind for a moment. When the original Perfect launched, it wasn’t just another designer perfume – Marc Jacobs did a big one, fusing playfulness, femininity, and sophistication in one bottle. And in my opinion, it was pure magic.

Now, Perfect Elixir has entered the chat, and it’s serving exactly what we need for these cooler months ahead. Created by IFF’s masterful nose Domitille Michalon-Bertier, this warm and opulent evolution takes everything we loved about the original DNA and adds a rich, dark, sophisticated twist that feels like wrapping yourself in luxury. Though, it is Marc Jacobs after all, so are we even surprised?

Still a fruity fragrance, the opening is a delicious surprise – juicy purple rhubarb brings a tartness that catches you off guard in the best way possible. I didn’t exactly know what I would be expecting, but it wasn’t this! As it settles onto the skin, warm amber woods and orange blossom come through, adding this soft richness that feels effortless, not overly sweet. After some time, the base becomes all about depth – vanilla bean with a touch of resin and patchouli gives it this lasting warmth that’s cozy but never too heavy. It’s balanced and layered, a scent that feels perfect for any reason or season. And with that, you could color me impressed.

The bottle itself is a moment, featuring the same charm-adorned cap we loved from the original, but now housing a gorgeous lilac juice that matches its outer packaging. It’s the kind of bottle you’ll want to display on your vanity, thanks to the whimsical illustrations by New York artist Jacky Blue.

What makes Perfect Elixir truly special is how seamlessly it works from day to night. While the original Perfect was your trusted daytime companion, this interpretation brings a richness that transitions beautifully into evening wear. It’s not about choosing between the two – it’s about having options for every mood and moment.

Why I love it: What I love about Perfect Elixir is how it feels like it was made for this time of year – it’s rich, warm, and has that touch of coziness that just draws you in. I’m all about fragrances that feel like they’re adding to my vibe rather than overpowering it, and this one nails it. Not to mention, it was the ultimate-compliment getter. And as we know, there’s no better compliment than someone telling you that you smell good. The rhubarb keeps it bright and fun, while the amber and vanilla add this luxurious warmth that feels like wrapping yourself up in a soft, chic sweater. It’s cozy, sophisticated, and honestly, it just feels right for the season.

Now, here’s the truth — Perfect Elixir doesn’t try to replace its predecessor. But instead, it stands confidently on its own, embodying that same scent that we all know and love but with a new depth that feels right for right now. Is it better than the original? That’s like choosing between two perfect pieces of art. What I can tell you is this – if you’re looking for a scent that’s both familiar and fresh, sophisticated yet approachable, Perfect Elixir deserves a spot in your fragrance wardrobe. It is blind buy (and Kimberly) approved!

Perfect pairings: Now, no matter how much I love a fragrance, there are several things I will do to bring it up a notch — and that is making sure that my skin is moisturized before applying (please make sure you are doing this, too!), and also, pairing it with another complementary scent.

For a truly standout layering experience with Perfect Elixir, try pairing it with other fragrances that amplify its cozy, complex notes. Start with Byredo’s Gypsy Water; its earthy juniper and pine needle add a fresh, grounded edge to Perfect Elixir’s amber warmth, creating a beautifully balanced, sophisticated scent that’s perfect for evening wear. For a playful, gourmand twist, layer with Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry or Frédéric Malle’s Musc Ravageur—the cherry-almond notes of Lost Cherry and the musky vanilla in Musc Ravageur add a sweet, enticing layer that complements the vanilla bean and orange blossom in Perfect Elixir. If you’re in the mood for a smoky, woodsy vibe, try DS & Durga’s Burning Barbershop or Maison Margiela’s Replica By the Fireplace. Burning Barbershop’s smoky, resinous quality enhances Perfect Elixir’s patchouli and resin base, while By the Fireplace adds a warm, chestnut-rich smokiness that feels like a fireside hug. For an added dose of depth, Vilhelm Parfumerie’s Morning Chess brings an unusual burst of green galbanum and leather, which enriches Perfect Elixir’s floral heart, creating a distinctive, layered scent that’s as luxurious as it is memorable.

The bottom line — Marc Jacobs Perfect Elixir is proof that sometimes, sequels can be just as magical as the original. It’s a warm, inviting fragrance that feels like an olfactory affirmation – reminding you with every spritz that you’re perfectly you. Get it?