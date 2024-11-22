ESScent Of The Week: L'Occitane’s Cherry Blossom EDT Is A Spring-Inspired Scent Perfect For Any Season

We all know L’Occitane’s Almond Shower Oil gets a lot of love – and for good reason (looking at you #BeautyTok).

But there’s another gem from the brand that deserves just as much attention: the Cherry Blossom Eau de Toilette. Since it first launched in 2007, this fragrance has remained a quiet favorite amongst my friend group, cherished for its delicate and refined elegance. If I’m being honest, I think that’s what L’Occitane as a brand is known for altogether. And while this scent in particular is often associated with the breezy freshness of spring, it’s a scent that brings a touch of beauty and warmth to any season.

The first spritz of Cherry Blossom EDT is soft and inviting, with a delicate hint of cherry and freesia that feels fresh without trying too hard. It’s light and uplifting, like the kind of fragrance you wear when you want to feel put together but not overdone (i.e., me on most days). As it settles on my skin, the cherry blossom and lily of the valley notes bloom, striking the perfect balance of femininity without feeling overly sweet or dated. There’s nothing heavy or “old-school floral” about this scent—it’s fresh, modern, and understated in a way that feels effortlessly sophisticated.

What really sets this fragrance apart is the base. Brazilian rosewood, amber, and musk give it a soft warmth that wraps around you like your favorite cashmere scarf. It’s cozy but never heavy, balancing the delicate florals beautifully. The overall effect is a scent that feels effortlessly polished – the olfactory equivalent of “quiet luxury.”

I know, I know — cherry blossoms scream spring, but that’s exactly why this scent works so well year-round. In the cooler months, it’s a refreshing break from heavy, spicy fragrances. I mean I love my ouds, and cognacs but not everyday. The bright cherry and freesia notes bring a breath of fresh air, while the warm base notes of amber and musk give it a comforting, grounded feel. It’s like carrying a little bit of spring with you, even when the weather is anything but sunny. And with the conflicting rumors we’re hearing — on the East Coast, at least — about how much snow will hit this season, this is just what you may need to have on you.

Why I love it: While everyone gravitates toward L’Occitane’s Almond collection, their Cherry Blossom EDT has become my unexpected favorite that I keep reaching for. What I love most about it is how versatile it is. It’s light enough for professional meetings or daytime errands but still feels special enough for dinner dates or quiet moments at home. The way it evolves on the skin – from that fresh, floral burst to the soft, warm dry-down – makes it feel personal, like a scent made just for you. It’s not flashy or trend-driven, but that’s exactly what makes it timeless.

Perfect pairings: As an Eau de Toilette, Cherry Blossom benefits significantly from thoughtful layering to enhance its delicate nature and extend its presence throughout the day. And because Cherry Blossom offers a softer sillage, it’s perfect for everyday wear. If you want to extend its longevity or make it a little more dynamic, layering is the way to go. Start with L’Occitane’s Cherry Blossom Shower Oil to create a fragrant base, then follow up with their Shimmering Body Milk for added depth and moisture.

If you like to mix and match, pair Cherry Blossom EDT with complementary fragrances. Kayali Vanilla 28 adds a cozy sweetness that blends beautifully with the floral notes, while Commodity Milk+ brings out the creamy warmth of the base. For something playful, Ellis Brooklyn SWEET’s marshmallow and ambrette notes add a soft, sugary twist that extends the life of the cherry blossom accord. Spray your base fragrance first, let it settle, and layer Cherry Blossom on top for a custom scent that lasts all day.

L’Occitane’s Cherry Blossom EDT is a masterclass in subtle sophistication. The founder, Olivier Baussan, said it perfectly: “It is because cherry blossoms fly away in the first breeze of spring that they are so rare and precious.” This fragrance captures that ephemeral beauty in a bottle. The final verdict: If you appreciate fragrances that whisper rather than shout, that speak to sophistication rather than trends, L’Occitane’s Cherry Blossom EDT merits consideration. It’s the olfactory equivalent of finding your perfect light – subtle, beautiful, and absolutely enchanting.

Fragrance is deeply personal, but some scents achieve a universal appeal through their masterful composition. This is one of them.