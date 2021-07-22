Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Mars Merkaba, Is Showing Off Her New Summer Hair

Twitter/Erykah Badu

Boy, how time flies! It seems like just yesterday, Erykah Badu and Jay Electronica gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Mars Merkaba in 2009. However, recently the proud mom posted a video of the young lady on Instagram, showing off her new hair and yes, we care. See her now!

Hairstylist to the stars, Jonathan Wright, was the mastermind behind the long and luminous hair that has Badu’s fans giving approving nods to the free-flowing style that is perfect for a 12-year-old young lady.

“Thank you, Mars,” the doting mom captioned the now-deleted video. “Silked to the Gods by @iam_jonathan. Look at ya girl @jayelectronica.”

Wright, who is also known for putting together looks for celebrities like Lil Kim, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, and Badu, also posted the video to show off his work. “Baybayyy I got Mars looking like she got a fresh blow out,” he captioned the post.

It also seems that the budding preteen’s dad approved of the hair by way of his comments. “Thank you for Mars, Erykah. All praise is due to Allah,” the loving father wrote.

We look forward to seeing what young Mars has in store for her up and coming teen years. We’re sure it will be amazing just like her parents!