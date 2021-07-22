Instagram/Olivia Song

Hear ye, hear ye! The Queen Bee wants all eyes on her, and bay-by, she has our full attention.

While Lil Kim has always been known to set trends, it should come as no surprise that the seasoned rapper and style icon is giving the people what they want this summer and we love it. Just recently, the 47-year-old mom showed up at Ahead Week Miami as a panelist dressed in a white Celine t-shirt ($415), white jeans, and a small Celine vertical mini tote ($1,300).

Responsible for the long sleek hair, is none other than celebrity hairstylist, Jonathan Wright, who is known for the hair slays of Erykah Badu, Keyshia Cole, and Duffy the DJ. Her makeup was perfected by makeup artist, Olivia Song, who is known for doing glam faces for Remy Ma, Erica Mena, and many others.

To prove to you that Lil Kim is reigning in 2021 (as if she ever stopped), take a look at a few other moments that had us in awe.

I Came Back For You!

Lil Kim took the stage rocking a custom-made Michael Costello black sequin and velvet catsuit paired with an LV belt. The shoes are from @kandeeshoesofficial, dope!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M I C H A E L C O S T E L L O (@michaelcostello)

Easy Rock The Prada

The style icon had the fashion world going wild when she hit the BET Awards 2021, wearing ALL Parada, including the bangs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Sometimes Gabbana: Partying In Pink

Lil Kim stepped out to attend Megan Thee Stallion’s midnight brunch event wearing a Fuschia sports bra and leggings thanks to Dolce & Gabbana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Ode To Brooklyn

And let us not forget when the Queen showed up in Brooklyn at the Nets arena to give us life as she held court “dressed in all black like the omen,” and a Chanel basketball bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Need we say more? All hail the Queen!