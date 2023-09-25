EADEM Is Now Available In All Sephoras Nationwide 

When EADEM founders Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover set out to launch their brand in 2021, they weren’t expecting its quick growth. Since the brand’s inception, they have been featured in the likes of Vogue, received a grant from Glossier, and much more. “We are so grateful for our extremely loyal community, and are completely blown away by how they show up for EADEM time and time again,” Amouzame tells ESSENCE. EADEM, which first launched with the viral Dark Spot Serum, has continued to intentionally create products that prioritize POC skincare needs. Now, they also have beloved items like the brightening moisturizer, Cloud Cushion, the hydrating cleansing balm, Dew Dream, and even a bag collaboration with OMÔL.

And most recently? You can now easily shop your EADEM favorites at any Sephora store nationwide. “It’s honestly a dream come true. My co-founder Alice and I have shopped at Sephora for years, Amouzame says of this exciting new chapter. “To now have EADEM as part of that, especially being a BIPOC-owned brand designed for our skin, is super important to us.”

This busy season definitely calls for well-deserved self-care, too. For Amouzame, the practice comes in many different forms—all depending on the season. During the spring, summer and fall, for example, “I love gardening on my rooftop as a way to unwind from a stressful day,” she shares. “It’s so important that I take the time to do this regularly as a way to help me be more present and productive at work and for my family.”



As for what’s next for the brand? Keep your eyes on the space for exciting new launches throughout 2024. And, no matter what, Amouzame and Glover are ensuring to stay focused on the most important lesson they’ve learned throughout their entrepreneurial journeys thus far. “We have found that tenacity and conviction is everything,” she shares. “There will always be someone or something trying to talk you out of what you’re doing, or telling you that it’s not a good idea. But we kept at it and are so grateful that we did!”