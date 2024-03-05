EADEM's New Cashmere Peel Does It All

courtesy of EADEM

“There are certain formulas that are considered the holy grail of exfoliation,” co-founder of EADEM, Marie Kouadio Amouzame tells ESSENCE. But, the most powerful exfoliants are not without a cost, and, at times, work against melanin-rich skin. “They hurt to apply, strip the skin barrier, smell intense, and are difficult to find,” Amouzame says.

Still, “no skincare routine is complete without exfoliating,” explains Co-Founder, Alice Lin Glover. This is why the EADEM duo is launching the latest solution, the Cashmere Peel, to the can’t-miss step. “After one sweep, you’ll wonder why you exfoliated differently all of these years,” Glover says. Formulated to control breakouts without causing hyperpigmentation, the new peel is the “best exfoliating toner you’ve never felt before,” Amouzame adds.

From the ingredient mix to the facial cotton, the peel has the silky texture of a Korean essence and effective lure of a French exfoliant. Powered by their Smart Melanin™ Technology (which is in all of their products), the clinically-proven, perfectly dosed formula is the result of an 18-month long production process. Scientists of color are behind the AHA/PHA blend which uses rice water and colloidal oatmeal to lift dark spots, unclog pores, and refine texture.

These actives–including azelaic, lactic, tranexamic acids and gluconolactone– are suitable for sensitive, melanin-rich skin. They target acne, dark spots, mature skin, scarring, and other concerns. “At EADEM, we don’t believe in miracle products,” Amouzame says. “We do believe in clinically tested ingredients proven to benefit all skin types.”

As the latest exfoliant on the market, the moisture-rich Cashmere Peel will be available at Sephora later this month. And although what’s next for the skin care brand is still under wraps, you can expect that “the brand will be expanding in the near future with more products that our community has been asking for,” Amouzame tells. We can’t wait.

The EADEM Cashmere Peel is available now exclusively at eadem.com.