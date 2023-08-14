Dr. Dennis Gross’ New Alternative To Cosmetic Procedures

Courtesy

Cosmetic procedures, such as botox, fillers, and injections, aren’t for everyone. You may find in-office procedures invasive or unnecessary, and opt for monthly facial treatments instead of injectables. Or, you may have received facial enhancement and want to try the latest industry-leading products to use on your new features. Whether you feel resistant to injectables or enjoy a regular touch up to your face, Dr. Dennis Gross’ DermInfusions™ line may be the daily cosmetic treatment for the plump, lifted skin you want.

Gross’ DermInfusions™ skin care line is a 3D alternative to in-office cosmetic procedures. The products “use cutting-edge technology to deliver anti-aging, smoothing, and plumping benefits, without the need for invasive procedures.” The ingredients in the DermInfusions™ line accelerate the skin’s ability to plump from within, fill fine lines, and firm skin — and their new product is the most lifting yet.

The latest addition to the DermInfusions™ line for the ultimate at-home facial, is the Lift and Repair Eye Mask visibly lifts and firms the skin, mimicking the effect of injections with a mask designed to suction the eye area. No appointment needed to receive the benefits of depuffed, filled under eyes and fine lines. Plump your skin with deep hydration and active ingredients to repair your skin’s barrier from the comfort of your bathroom.

Apply the Lift and Repair Eye Mask on clean, dry skin, then fit the mask around the eye area and press firmly onto the skin. You can wear the SpectraLite™ EyeCare mask, an LED eye treatment device to further target the 360 eye area with boosts in collagen and firmness, while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Otherwise, you can use the repair mask on a weekly basis in under 10 minutes.

For optimal efficacy, the molecular size of active ingredients in Dr. Dennis Gross’ DermInfusions™ are reduced, improving how they deliver benefits to the skin. Pair your new eye facial with the first product in the DermInfusions™ line, the Fill and Repair Serum, for a fast-acting serum to fill, plump, and firm the skin after masking. But, by now we’re sure you’re asking, how can skin care mimic injections?

According to Gross, their ‘MicroCelle’ delivery system reduces the size of water molecules, carrying an infusion of hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide, and ectoin deeper into skin for optimal absorption and performance. As a needle-free alternative to injectables, the DermInfusions™ hydrate the skin and restore your moisture barrier while adding volume, treating redness, and minimizing fine lines and wrinkles — instantly and over time.

Although you may feel wary about injection, you do not have to deny yourself the immediate benefits of cosmetic surgery. From fillers to face lift, with Gross’ DermInfusions™ your skin can feel as if you just had work done without the pain or investment, and the best part — no appointment needed.