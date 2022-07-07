Plastic surgery: let’s talk about it. Years ago, sharing about your cosmetic procedures was seen as taboo. Now, in a culture of Instagram models and transparent rappers like Cardi B and City Girls, women are opening up about their aesthetic surgeries.

At this year’s Essence Fest Beauty Carnival, healing expert Ty Brown, resident plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Kelly Bolden and rapper DreamDoll took the stage to share their own experiences with surgery, the importance of working with a doctor that knows Black bodies, how to be best prepared for a procedure, and common plastic surgery misconceptions.

Scroll below to check out seven myths about cosmetic procedures that the panel dispelled during their candid discussion and then watch the video above to hear the conversation in full.



For more of everything you missed at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit the official Content Hub HERE.