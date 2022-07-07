Plastic surgery: let’s talk about it. Years ago, sharing about your cosmetic procedures was seen as taboo. Now, in a culture of Instagram models and transparent rappers like Cardi B and City Girls, women are opening up about their aesthetic surgeries.
At this year’s Essence Fest Beauty Carnival, healing expert Ty Brown, resident plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Kelly Bolden and rapper DreamDoll took the stage to share their own experiences with surgery, the importance of working with a doctor that knows Black bodies, how to be best prepared for a procedure, and common plastic surgery misconceptions.
Scroll below to check out seven myths about cosmetic procedures that the panel dispelled during their candid discussion and then watch the video above to hear the conversation in full.
Plastic Surgery Is Supposed To Make You Look Like A Different Person
Cosmetic surgery is meant to highlight your natural features, not transform you into a completely different person (unless that’s what you want). Surgeries can be as minor or major as you desire. Your body, your choice.
Plastic Surgery Doesn’t Hurt
Don’t be fooled by the before and after photos of snatched bellies and basketball-shaped booties. New York rapper DreamDoll described her post-op feeling as “being hit by a truck.” Healing takes time and looks different for everyone. Tips from the pros: Don’t rush the process and carve out enough time to properly heal and recover.
Plastic Surgery Makes You Vain
Sometimes, having plastic surgery can improve your mental health, Brown says. For some, cosmetic adjustments can help you to love what you see in the mirror. That’s what it’s about: making choices that make you feel confident on the inside and out.
You “Snap Back” Quickly After Having A Procedure Done
According to Brown, pre-operational and after-care are just as important as the surgery itself. Before getting a procedure, invest in professionals to help you with preparing for the surgery and a team to assist in post-op massages, skincare and overall support.
Plastic Surgery Is Supposed To Be Obvious
All cosmetic surgeries are not done the same. Some doctors specialize in working with Black patients, while others are used to European beauty standards and physiques. Pro tip: find a specialist that has experience with your body type and skin color for best results. “While it’s great that we’re open about plastic surgery, you don’t want it to be obvious that you had plastic surgery,” Dr. Bolden says. “Understanding skincare, how to conceal scars and the aesthetic of different cultures is important.”
Doing Surface Research Is Enough
“Do due diligence around your surgeon and research [things like] body counts, past the aesthetics,” Brown says. “Make sure you’re selecting a surgeon that is good with your foundation because not every surgeon is good with every body type.”
You Only Have To Budget For The Surgery Itself
“Most people under budget and so, they’ll save up the money but, they don’t save enough,” Brown says. “And even if they do the research for it appropriately, there’s not enough numbers out there and enough education readily available for people to know that you have to also save and budget for the aftercare. So, I would tell people as a tip, make sure you save 45% of the cost of your procedure, plus the cost of your procedure.”
