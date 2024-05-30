How To Make A Massage Oil At Home

Ayo Banton / Getty Images

Turning your bed into a massage table can make being at home more therapeutic. And the first step? Blending up a massage oil. “Chuan oils are based on the five elements of nature: fire, earth, water, wood and metal,” the director of Sydney’s Chuan Spa, Ms. Malthi Nair, tells ESSENCE. “Each element is connected to the three pillars in each of us, life force (Jing), vital energy (Qi) and our mind and spirit (Shen) which helps to rebalance, calm, nurture, revitalize and harmonize.”

Below, two spa directors explain the key ingredients in a massage oil– and how to mix your signature aroma at home.

What are the benefits of massage oil?

“Massage oils have unlimited benefits,” Chuan Spa director Cheyenne Bowers says. “We focus on a few benefits at our spa when picking which oil to use.” From hydration to healing aches and pain, she says their main intention is to “take care of our largest organ, the skin!” Nair adds, “oil is chosen through a sensory journey that resonates with you on the day.”

What type of ingredients are in a massage oil?

According to the spa, the benefits also depend on which type of oil is used. “Each oil blended with a carrier oil has its own ingredient and benefit,” Nair says. For example, frankincense may represent the element of fire, while earth may be represented by cinnamon bark oil. “We use arnica-infused oils to treat sore muscles, lavender to promote relaxation, and pure essential oils to ensure we use the best products during our massage treatments,” Bowers says. “Our oils are gentle on the most sensitive skin and potent enough for those needing TLC.”

Can the type of oil change how a massage feels?

Essential oils have personalized benefits. “Oils are chosen through a sensory journey which resonates with your body and mind,” Nair says, with the texture deciding how smooth, flowing and relaxing a massage would be. “Peppermint and arnica oils can have a cooling sensation,” Bowers adds. While “citrus-forward essential oils will allow for an energizing effect.”

If your concern is reducing stress and improving circulation, mixing oils like eucalyptus, black pepper and chamomile may help give the relief you’re seeking. Alternatively, uplifting ginger and sage can help boost and recharge your overall well-being. Selecting oils that resonate the most with you is key to blending a signature massage oil, targeted for your personal health and wellness.

How do you make a signature oil at home?

Although a professional massage is a must for self-care, having high-quality oils at home can be your savior between appointments. “Not only do we want the best ingredients, but we also love connecting back to the earth,” Bowers says. She recommends using fresh herbs from your home garden or local store to infuse with a carrier oil, like jojoba. Or, add a few drops of essential oil into the carrier oil for a more straightforward blend. “Not only are you getting the best source of ingredients, but you can also use them for cooking or drinking… yes, even a cocktail!”

Can therapeutic oils be used other than massages?

Other than massages, oils can be used in various facets of your daily life to infuse it with wellness. “Scented therapeutic oils can be used for bath rituals,” Bowers says, with Nair noting the use in aromatic diffusers, humidifiers and on pulse points. However, depending on the body part, you may want to adjust the potency. “Use a thicker base oil on dehydrated areas of the body and a lighter texture oil on the décolotte,” Bowers says. Meanwhile, Nair warns using a lighter hand for sensitive areas. “You would not want to use anything too overpowering for face or scalp massages.”