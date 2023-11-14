Oui The People’s New Tool Makes At-Home Lymphatic Drainage Massages Easier

Photo: Courtesy of Oui the People

Karen Young couldn’t seem to find body care products that worked for her eczema and keratosis pilaris-prone skin. So in 2017, she decided to create her own with sensitive skin in mind. Young launched Oui the People with the signature Single Razor and has since created other fan-favorites like the Featherweight Body Gloss. And today, the brand returns to its roots by launching yet another game changing tool, Shape Shifter, which focuses on lymphatic drainage.

“A few years ago, I began exploring gua sha tools and saw such a great difference in my skin,” Young says. “It made me think about a holistic approach for the body as well. Many of the tools for the body that I found were focused on reducing cellulite.” However, Young wanted to create something that helps heal what’s beneath the surface, too. In addition to reducing the appearance of cellulite, Shape Shifter also decreases inflammation, muscle stiffness, and drains lymphatic fluid.

Photo: Courtesy of Oui the People.

When she first began working on the tool, Young wanted it to be metal. “But the metal makes you take heavier strokes on your skin than necessary,” she says. “And I didn’t like the feeling of cold metal touching my skin in the morning.” Instead, she opted for beech wood after researching Ayurvedic body and skin therapy and Maderoterapia, also known as Colombian wood therapy. “We designed it from scratch and ensured that the handle fits in your hand in an ergonomic way and that the curves follow the shape of your body and face.”

In addition to using the Shape Shifter every morning, when it comes to her wellness routine, Young also knows the importance of getting a good night’s rest. “I had set up the most pristine sleep schedule for my 2 year old and realized I wasn’t doing the same for myself,” she says of her new routine which includes taking Magnesium and L-theanine every night. “I also love a super hot bath at the end of the night. I think it erases weeks of stress.”

And speaking of lowering stress levels, you can do just that with Shape Shifter. And hopefully soon, you’ll be able to shop it in Sephora stores, too. “Our other products are now in 264 Sephora doors,” she says. “I’m really proud of this growth and how our products continue to be easily accessible to all.”

Shop the Shape Shifter online at ouithepeople.com.