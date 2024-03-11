Danielle Brooks’ Timeless Beauty Look Sends A Message To The 96th Oscars

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood honoree, Danielle Brooks, attended the 96th Annual Oscars Awards in a timeless beauty look. “Danielle’s Oscars red carpet look was all about beautiful brows, daring eyes and gorgeous, glowing skin,” makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin tells ESSENCE. As the 26th Black woman in history to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress – which her striking manicure was dedicated to – her beauty look maintained the vibrant and captivating personality she possessed in The Color Purple. “The focal point was a statement winged eyeliner, adding an edgy flair to an otherwise sophisticated look,” Aladdin says.

Making her appearance in a layered classic makeup look – which she notably paired with a Dolce & Gabbana deconstructed tuxedo gown – Brooks commanded the carpet last night. “The sleek lines of the gown echo the precision of the winged eyeliner,” Aladdin says, using the Benefit Cosmetics 24 Hour Eye Pencil to line her eyes before applying the They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Liner for her signature wing. Her old Hollywood feathered bob bounced around her dimensional bronze complexion, framing the warmth of her deliciously rich skin.

To achieve such sophistication “layering is key,” Aladdin says. “Whether I’m working to sculpt a perfect brow or building a flawless base or blending eyeshadow, I work in layers to create a long-lasting seamless look.” The actress’ refined brows were a result of the Precisely My Brow Pencil which through light strokes shaped and filled the brow before using the Brow Detailer to address microfine sparse hair. Then, the latest blush layering trend – using both the Moone and Starla Benefit Powder Blush colors – was applied to the apple of her cheek for a pigmented rosy glow.

For the nails, nail artist Temeka Jackson used the Aprés Sculpted Almond Extra Long extensions for a lightweight, heavy-hitting statement. With 26 Swavorski crystals on her nails, “I had to at least honor that whether I go home with an award or not, I will forever be the 26th Black woman nominated for Best Supporting Actress,” Brooks tells E! News on the red carpet. Her nails “shine bright like a diamond,” Jackson wrote on Instagram, first painting on a French tip in the color New Year Wishes mixed with loose silver glitter before blinging the tips out.

“Together, the makeup, hair, [nails] and dress create a striking juxtaposition of feminine allure and bold confidence, making a statement on the red carpet,” Aladdin says. By the time Brooks hit the ruby floor, she felt ready for her moment. “These things are hard to navigate,” she told ESSENCE on the carpet last night, referring to the Oscars circuit. “And I feel prepared.” Giving Brooks her flowers, “it’s an honor to be a part of Danielle’s journey and join her in this special and historical moment of recognition,” Aladdin says.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Danielle Brooks attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)