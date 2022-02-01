Courtesy of Brand

What do Tracee Ellis Ross, Alicia Keys, Yara Shahidi, Janet Mock, Elaine Welteroth and Logan Browning all have in common? Luscious curls. What’s their secret? Working with celebrity hair stylist/curl expert Nai’vasha.

For the girls with curls, growing and maintaining soft, bouncy, defined curls is the ultimate goal, not to mention, wash day is extra important for curly textures. Thankfully, Nai’vasha is sharing her expertise with the rest of the world by launching Curl Queen’s new Curl Therapy Collection.

Curl Queen, founded by Nai’vasha, was dreamt up after the founder’s daughter was in need of a therapeutic, moisturizing oil to treat her dry, sensitive scalp. And now, Curl Queen presents a collection made special for wash day including their Royal Nectar Hair Oil, which is infused with CBD and contains natural oils (black cumin seed and jojoba seed) to nourish the skin and strengthen follicles.

The new collection is a complete wash day experience filled with rich and pure botanical ingredients for all curls, coils and kinks to receive ultimate hydration. Ingredients like raw manuka honey, African chebe powder and pure CBD are present within the line’s products to strengthen and moisturize hair from root to ends, and promote relaxation through scalp therapy.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to get your hands on Curl Queen’s wash day holy grail, The Glove, that’s completely waterproof, made of scuba fabric and designed to detangle hair, stimulate the scalp, improve blood circulation, and massage products onto the hair and scalp, then you know how well Nai’vasha understands the needs of girls with curls and her gift to simplify wash day and make it more enjoyable.

Discover and shop Curl Queen’s Curl Therapy Collection ahead.

