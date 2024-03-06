The 5 Curl Creams I Swear By As A Beauty Editor

Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

One thing I always make sure of when I go out is that my curls have plenty of volume and definition. I love trying out different beauty products, but curl creams are my favorite to experiment with. It’s crucial to find one that’s a good match for your hair type. And since I have 4C curls that can get frizzy– especially when they grow into a short, curly afro– I have to be careful with my choice of products.

Trust me, I started doing my hair in college when I fully immersed myself in my curls. Since then, I’ve learned that having curly hair is a superpower in itself, and you want to make sure each curl is moisturized and put together when you’re out in the world. It’s become a form of self-care and pampering for me.

But whether you’re new to building a haircare routine for your curls or feel like your current one isn’t working for you, I’ve got you covered. Whether your curls are short or long, between the below five curl creams, I’m sure you’ll find something that works for you.

amika Curl Corps Curl Defining Cream

As I grow out my hair, my curls tend to get frizzy. However, I have found a solution in the form of a control cream that helps keep my curls in place while smoothing out my hair. This cream contains oat peptides, which help to protect and lock in moisture, giving my hair a healthy shine. The result? Bouncy curls that I absolutely love.

Esha Girl Natural Curl Smoothie

Whenever I wash my hair weekly, I use this curl smoothie. It has biotin B complex and plant protein to promote hair growth, without leaving any greasy residue.

PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Cream

If you’re like me and love Girlfriends, you’ll buy anything that Tracee Ellis Ross puts out. Her styling cream is one such product that I absolutely love. It contains ingredients like shea butter, cacay oil, sweet almond oil, and rosemary leaf extract, which provide extra moisture while defining my curls. Whenever I have an event to attend, where I want a ‘70s look, I make sure to apply this cream.

SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream

This cult classic cream provides a tropical escape with its coconut and hibiscus scent. It also deeply hydrates your hair upon application.

Tropic Isle Living Curl Cream

If your curls need that extra hydration, this curl cream works for all curl textures. It has castor oil, coconut oil, soybean oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and glycerin to help strengthen, grow, and control your curls.