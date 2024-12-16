Couple-Care: Andre Austin And Yeabsera Wolfe

Courtesy of Tyler Okuns

Couple-Care is a monthly series highlighting inspiring couples in our community. Each couple discusses how “couple-care” sustains their relationship, the self-care lessons they’ve learned from each other and more.

Six years ago, college sweethearts Yeabsera Wolfe and Andre Austin’s love story began. “We became close friends over the years and ended up falling in love,” Yeabsera tells ESSENCE two years into their relationship. First meeting in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia, “our careers would end up bringing us here, to New York.”

Their careers? Part-engineer, part-model. “I currently work as a software engineer but also do freelance modeling on the side,” she says. Andre adds, “growing up I was always good at math and problem-solving so this just seemed like the route to go,” before signing with his mother agency, ITBOY® AGENCY, less than a year ago.

Now, the creative duo bond over their self-care routines—from model-approved skin care and spa days to date nights and all of the intimate moments in between. “A little intimate time we get together doing our routines is really important to our overall couple-care,” he says.

Below, Andre and Yeabsera go into detail about what couple-care means to their relationship, the beauty lessons they’ve learned, and more.

Their favorite couple-care memory

Yeabsera: I think we both can agree our favorite couple-care memory was our couples spa day. We had a full-body deep tissue massage, and hot stone therapy. Experiencing this for the first time, together, was a funny but relaxing time. We decided after that, this needs to become a monthly routine we incorporate in our couple-care.

Their individual self-care routines

Yeabsera: My self-care routine consists of making sure I incorporate something that I love into my daily schedule whether it be journaling, talking to friends or family, getting dolled up, or spending quality time with myself—focusing on my goals.

Andre: I love to hoop. It’s something that checks off a lot of boxes when regarding health. I’m able to clear my mind after a long day of working from home. Get outside, breathe fresh air (as fresh as New York gets at least). Get my heart pumping a bit. I feel like that’s the most important part of my self-care. Other than that, I think just making sure my house is clean and in order, and meals are prepped for each day gives me a clear mind.

Their couple-care routine

Yeabsera: I think one of the most important self care routines we share together would be keeping a consistent date night routine or cooking together. I really enjoy being in the kitchen with him or trying some place new we both wanted to try.

Andre: Well like Yabby said, she loves doing skin care. Everything I know about skin or hair care is from her. So just about every night before we go to bed we do our skin care routine together. I think that little intimate time we get together doing our routines is really important to our overall couple-care.

The self-care lessons they’ve learned from each other

Yeabsera: The biggest lesson I’ve learned from Andre is sometimes less is more. Some of his more simple, yet effective, routines have helped me make my own self-care more efficient and to the point. He’s also a bit more holistic than I am and prioritizes his self-care mainly through the food he puts into his body- and not in an overly athletic way. Getting the right nutrients in your food is the foundation for good skin and hair care so I have definitely picked up some of his healthy habits.

Andre: Yabby has taught me how important taking care of your hair and skin is. Obviously in terms of hygiene, yes but it just makes you feel better about yourself. Taking care of yourself just gives you an overall confidence boost. She’s also taught me to give myself more grace. Everything has its timing and all I can do is handle what I can right now. Celebrate the wins more.

The products they’ve introduced to each other

Yeabsera: I am a skin and haircare fanatic and immediately wanted to put Andre onto some of the most consistent products I like to use. I started by getting him a Kiehl’s gift set filled with all my favorite serums, masks, and eye creams for Christmas one year – all of which he still incorporates in his routine today.

Andre: Yabby loves trying new products, so I got her the La Roche-Posay Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer. Double Matte is perfect for her to achieve that glowy skin look we all want.