Coco Gauff Shares Her Holiday Recovery Routine

Getty Images / Gilbert Flores

From ESSENCE’s January/February Cover Star Sha’Carri Richardson’s record-breaking sprints to the most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, Black women have dominated in sports all year long. And, among the list of top ranked players, Coco Gauff—the youngest female athlete in history to win a Grand Slam—just won her first WTA Finals Riyadh title (and her 18th overall) to end the 2024 tennis season.

After months of warm-up routines—which consisted of “dynamic stretching, different quick movements and footwork, and light hitting”—strict nutrition (like a plate of pasta before her matches) and hydration, taking time for recovery is just as important as her intense wellness routine.

“After a match, I usually immediately go ride the stationary bike to cool-down as well as stretch,” Gauff tells ESSENCE. On and off the court, “physical recovery is all about giving my body what it needs.” Now, with the holiday season in full swing, the tennis champion has time to enter full-throttle recovery mode.

Although she still trains in the off-season, her recovery routine is all about balance. “I focus more on building strength and endurance, so my training is more intense,” she says. “I stick to a strong training and recovery regimen, making sure I get enough rest and don’t overtrain.” While regular physiotherapy treatments are key to physical recovery, her mental and emotional health is just as important. “I’ve been trying to practice more mindfulness practices, like journaling and meditation.”

Skin and makeup routines are often a part of wellness, but for Gauff, her hair care is her predominant beauty regimen. “For my skincare I don’t really have specific products I use, I usually try different products that I have been gifted,” she says. Hair-wise, she reaches for Carol’s Daughter‘s Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend Hair and Scalp Oil, Black Vanilla Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner, and Black Vanilla Moisture and Hold Jelly.

Known for her braided looks, “I have to make sure the style is protective and something that is functional and can withstand long matches and a lot of sweat,” Gauff says. Taking (a pinch) of the pressure off with a low maintenance beauty routine, “I remind myself that pressure is a privilege—it means I’m in a position to do something great.”