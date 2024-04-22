ICYMI: Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@dojacat / Instagram

Big beauty moments defined the 23rd annual Coachella festival, and, therefore, the weekend. Over the past few days, we were introduced to monstrous hair looks, new blonde tones and updated festival makeup moments (hint: it’s opaque powder). Celebs couldn’t resist taking their beauty looks up a notch, with equally personal and experimental hair and makeup looks for their Instagram photo-ops.

As the first female rapper to headline Coachella, Doja Cat made her look a spectacle through a compilation of 22-pound blonde wigs, thanks to hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu. The color, which took a week to dye, was far from a singular occurrence. From Rihanna’s classic blonde wig to a platinum bob on Kelly Rowland, light hair tones were in this weekend; reaching a peak with JT’s wispy silver-blonde bangs paired with blue-lined lips.

Artist Justine Skye redefined the trending blonde with a darker version, pairing the tone with a dramatically powdered white lid and pink, high-point blush. In a similar mood, Chloe Bailey blush popped next to lilac shadow and crystalized nails. Meanwhile, Zendaya appeared in pale pink micro-French tips and a ‘60s dusted brown ‘do. Where Isan Elba and Ryan Destiny had their vacation braids moment, FKA Twigs wore dewy metallic makeup with a half-buzzed head.

In case you missed it, ESSENCE rounds up the must-see celebrity moments from the weekend below.