Ciara Had The Best Beauty Look At The 2020 ESPY Awards

This past Sunday, Russell Wilson co-hosted the 2020 ESPY Awards. And though the ceremony was virtual this year, there were still some notable beauty moments from the makeshift red carpet sprawled along his backyard.

“I’ve been coming to this show for the last seven years, and one of my favorite parts of the night has always been the red carpet,” said the Seattle Seahawks star. “I figured why should this year be any different. So I put one in my backyard.” And according to Wilson, it felt like the real thing until the sprinklers came on.

He and his wife, Grammy-Award winning singer Ciara, posed in front of a step-and-repeat wearing the most effortless red carpet looks we have ever seen: bathrobes and slippers. Ciara’s hair and makeup were equally as simple.

The “Beauty Marks” singer appeared with her hair wrapped in a towel and a bare face that revealed a gorgeous glow. When asked about what she was wearing, Ciara replied, “whatever I want because I’m pregnant.”

Earlier this year the couple announced that they were expecting baby number three, and Ciara has been been glowing ever since, which could explain why she opted for no makeup on the red carpet.

We love Ciara's radiant skin as much as we love her former ESPYs red carpet looks