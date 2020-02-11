The singer, who is already the mom to a 5-year-old son named Future and 2-year-old daughter Sienna, is currently. expecting baby number three with her husband, Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson. Just a week after making the announcement, Ciara has effortlessly been pulling off every maternity look there is – be it sexy, sporty or casual. More importantly, she is glowing and enjoying every moment with the family as they prepare for the new addition.
Recently, the Wilsons shared an adorable moment on Instagram in which little Future and Sienna loved up on their unborn sibling. The kiddos started the day by rubbing mom’s belly and saying hello. Little Sienna even shared one of her doll’s toy bottles to help feed the little one. Too cute!
Mr. Wilson has also enjoyed showing off his wife. The two of them recently hit the town at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The expecting mommy kicked her maternity style up a notch with a smoking hot sheer dress with a strapless bodysuit layered underneath. Of course, what’s a Ciara slay without a glimpse of those long toned legs!
Keep the glam coming, Cici! Scroll through the gallery for all the Ciara pregnancy looks we’ve been loving thus far.
Cozy Glam
Ciara's glow was perfectly matched by this vibrant satin pantsuit. Not looking bad yourself, Russ!
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Russell Wilson and Ciara are seen on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by OGUT/Star Max/GC Images)
Shining Bright
Though her bump was slightly concealed here, the mommy-to-be is working this statement blazer.
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Ciara attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Go Girl!
This vintage Seahawks jersey has got her hubby's name all over it...literally.
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Ciara attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event at SLS Miami on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM)
Classic Love
While Russell debuted his new hairstyle, Ciara was slaying this black Tom Ford gown.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Growing and Glowing
Go awf, mama!
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Ciara attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Bumpin Around!
Cici was a sparkly vision at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Ciara attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Stylish Mama
Reminder: pregnant mamas can be sexy, too!
Always' Reppin
The singer showed off her growing belly while tributing the late great Kobe Bryant.