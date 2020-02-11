Nobody does maternity style quite like Ciara.

The singer, who is already the mom to a 5-year-old son named Future and 2-year-old daughter Sienna, is currently. expecting baby number three with her husband, Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson. Just a week after making the announcement, Ciara has effortlessly been pulling off every maternity look there is – be it sexy, sporty or casual. More importantly, she is glowing and enjoying every moment with the family as they prepare for the new addition.

Recently, the Wilsons shared an adorable moment on Instagram in which little Future and Sienna loved up on their unborn sibling. The kiddos started the day by rubbing mom’s belly and saying hello. Little Sienna even shared one of her doll’s toy bottles to help feed the little one. Too cute!

Mr. Wilson has also enjoyed showing off his wife. The two of them recently hit the town at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The expecting mommy kicked her maternity style up a notch with a smoking hot sheer dress with a strapless bodysuit layered underneath. Of course, what’s a Ciara slay without a glimpse of those long toned legs!

Keep the glam coming, Cici! Scroll through the gallery for all the Ciara pregnancy looks we’ve been loving thus far.