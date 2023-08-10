Craig Lassig/AP Images for Super 8 ® by Wyndham

The open road has never looked so good. Super 8® by Wyndham, the economy hotel known as travelers’ trusted companion on the road, kicked-off a year-long celebration for its upcoming 50th anniversary. The festivities included a pop-up salon for truckers in the brand’s home state of South Dakota, headed up by none other than Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble. The duo hit the road for a “trucking gorgeous” makeover of Super 8’s most frequent guests—truckers—at pit stops across the Midwest.

“I will be doing makeovers for some fabulous truckers that are gonna be coming through the truck stop because I’m a person who’s on the road as a hairstylist,” Kimble said. “Sometimes on tour buses I’m obsessed with truck stops and I love traveling and there’s something cool about being on the road, it’s different.”

Following an extensive $100 million hotel renovation ahead of its 50-year celebration, America’s trusted home-away from home went on a road trip across eight cities. From South Dakota to Chicago, Kimble is giving a new cut and style to truckers ahead of their long-haul journey ahead. Super 8 has been a trusted home to truckers who spend an average of 300 days a year on the road, who can now receive makeovers until August 15.

“We’ve come a long way since opening our doors in 1974, and while we’ll soon turn 50, our hotels, many of which have undergone head-to-toe room renovations these last several years, certainly don’t look or feel it,” said Mike Mueller, President of Super 8 by Wyndham. “Inspired by our own modern makeover, now we want to help our guests look and feel as good as we do, and we’re starting with some of our favorite, most rugged road warriors out there—the heroes of our highways—truckers.”

Kimble shared that her brother is a truck driver. “I see what he goes through and how long it is of a stretch that he does, and it’s beautiful to be able to teach them how to maintain their hair,” she said. Her secret to on the road hair care is a “good grooming kit” with shampoo, dry shampoo, and conditioner as her must-have highway tools.

As a third-generation hair stylist, Kimble started her career as a shampooist at her family’s salon in Los Angeles. Renowned for her debut work in the 1997 film B.A.P.S., Kimble has been trucking on as a leading hairstylist in the beauty industry since. From her notable work transforming Halle Berry and Natalie Deselle, to her involvement in the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria, Kimble’s journey continues. This time, she hits the road once again, but with a distinctive purpose: to provide a makeover experience for her most resilient clients yet – truckers.

“I love transforming people to feel their best. When I can help someone gain confidence or a little extra pep in their step, it’s like I’m making the world a little brighter,” Kimble said. “We all know truckers work ferociously day in and day out to keep America moving and for that, they deserve to be lifted up and celebrated. That’s why I’m so excited to team up with Super 8 on this initiative, doling out fresh new looks for some of its best guests.”



Consults, cuts and styles will be available on a first come, first serve basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily with the first hour at each stop reserved exclusively for hotel staff and guests. More details on the events can be found at www.super8.com/makeover.