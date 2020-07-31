A new sisterhood challenge swept across social media last weekend, prompting women to post black and white selfies and messages uplifting their fellow ladies. Countless celebrities accepted the challenge, treating us to a variety of images with a vintage feel, many of them beauty close ups.

It just reminded us that even in black and white Black women are stunning. Although you can’t see the red in our lipstick, our lips still pop. Even when you can’t see the colorful details, our eyes are still alluring. Our melanin-rich skin is forever glorious and our textured curls present like crowns.

Whether they posted for the #womensupportingwomen challenge or just for the love of a classic photo, these women in the gallery below look every bit as striking as they do in full color.