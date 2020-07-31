35 Celebrities In Stunning Black And White Photos
By Shalwah Evans ·

A new sisterhood challenge swept across social media last weekend, prompting women to post black and white selfies and messages uplifting their fellow ladies. Countless celebrities accepted the challenge, treating us to a variety of images with a vintage feel, many of them beauty close ups.

It just reminded us that even in black and white Black women are stunning. Although you can’t see the red in our lipstick, our lips still pop. Even when you can’t see the colorful details, our eyes are still alluring. Our melanin-rich skin is forever glorious and our textured curls present like crowns.

Whether they posted for the #womensupportingwomen challenge or just for the love of a classic photo, these women in the gallery below look every bit as striking as they do in full color.

01
Chloe X Halle
Instagram/@chloexhalle
02
Kandi Burruss
Instagram/@kandi
03
Yolonda Ross
Instagram/@yolondaross_creator
04
Lyrica Anderson
Instagram/@lyricaanderson
05
Tweet
Instagram/@tweet_
06
Pearl Thusi
Instagram/@pearlthusi
07
Storm Reid
Instagram/@stormreid
08
LisaRaye McCoy
Instagram/@thereallraye1
09
Jennifer Hudson
Instagram/@iamjhud
10
Elise Neal
Instagram/@eliseneal
11
Toya Johnson
Instagram/@toyajohnson
12
Tiwa Savage
Instagram/@tiwasavage
13
Tina Knowles-Lawson
Instagram/@mstinalawson
14
Michelle Williams
Instagram/@michellewilliams/@keithmajor
15
Terry Ellis
Instagram/@terryellis
16
Octavia Spencer
Instagram/@octaviaspencer
17
Halle Berry
Instagram/@halleberry
18
Angelica Ross
Instagram/@angelicaross
19
Ruth Carter
Instagram/@therealruthecarter
20
Nyemiah Supreme
Instagram/@nyemiahsupreme
21
Garcelle Beauvais
Instagram/@garcelle
22
Demetria McKinney
Instagram/@demetria4real
23
Christina Elmore
Instagram/@christinaelmore
24
Cassie
Instagram/@cassie
25
Angela Yee
Instagram/@angelayee
26
Gabrielle Union
Instagram/@gabunion
27
Rasheeda
Instagram/@rasheeda
28
Nia Jervier
Instagram/@niajervier
29
Kerry Washington
Instagram/@kerrywashington
30
Holly Robinson Peete
Instagram/@hollyrpeete
31
Dominique Jackson
Instagram/@dominiquet.a.r.jackson
32
Niecy Nash
Instagram/@niecynash1
33
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Instagram/@keshiaknightpulliam
34
Keke Palmer
Instagram/@keke
35
Kelly Rowland
Instagram/@kellyrowland
