7 Classic Celebrity Beauty Moments Of The Week

For the first week of the year, celebrities served face on a silver platter. Their beauty intentions for 2024 have clearly manifested as luminous skin, shiny lips, full lashes, and soft neutrals. And when it came to hair this week, our favs got creative with everything from braids and lace fronts, to locs and fish tails.

For starters, we must give Michaela Coel Web her roses for a carousel of beauty looks. On the cover, mauve shadows (like Coco Jones) and laminated brows complemented her glowing, contoured skin. All the while Lizzo, Jordyn Woods, and Taraji P. Henson got up close and personal, showing off voluminous mascara as a conversation starter in their next-to-no makeup looks.

And although Beyoncé rang in the year with her new signature, platinum blonde moment, hair looks this week, on the other hand, defied trends. Justine Skye flicked up with a glass of white wine and a classic braided bun. Meanwhile, Coco Jones celebrated her birthday in a long, middle part wig; and Lizzo went with a locked updo.

Out of the 7 looks below, you’ll find a plethora of hair and makeup inspiration as you head into the weekend.