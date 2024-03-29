7 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

@thegirljt / Instagram

From Marni-inspired makeup to cheeky matte blush, this week was all about mixing coquette looks with a touch of ‘90s rockstar glam. We saw experimental spring-ish hair dye and jet-setting cowgirls taking flight (yes, we’re talking about Beyoncé.) Now, we have a full collection of celebrity-approved beauty looks to take with us into the weekend as inspiration.

Kehlani, for one, bodied her look (literally!). This was thanks to a double-winged eyeliner and Twiggy-esque bottom lashes– á la makeup artist Dee Carrion. Similar to Kehlani, other celebrities rocked a middle part, too; including a spaghetti-eating Beyoncé and paparazzi-struck Rihanna. Her gorgeous blonde updo was done by Kendall Dorsey.

Meanwhile, Cardi B bleached her locks white with brightly washed purple streaks. And, on the other hand, Normani ditched the trend completely, finishing off the week with a black bang, a blurry wing and matte blush. Similarly, for her mother’s 80th birthday celebration, Tracee Ellis Ross paired her white, sequined dress with a sleek pony, natural makeup, and perfectly lined eyes.

