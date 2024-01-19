10 Standout Celebrity Beauty Moments Of The Week

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Whether it was front row at fashion shows or at intimate birthday celebrations, our favorite it-girls served up a plethora of beauty inspiration this week on Instagram. So, if you’re looking to revamp your routine this year, take note of their velvety lip looks, extra-sculpted contours, and twisted hairdos.

At the top of our feed, Sabrina Elba attended the Gucci Men’s show with her hubby, Idris, in blush-contoured cheeks and a matte caramel lip. On the same page, Lizzo posted a velvety, chocolate brown lip with heavy blush and coquettish braided buns. As for The City Girls’ JT? She rubbed Kali Uchis’ pregnant belly with square, pink-jeweled tips, white eyeshadow, and brown-toned blush.

Lori Harvey celebrated her 27th birthday this week with an “intimate dinner at home” in light green, speckled eyeliner and tousled curls. She blew out her candles with a glossed lip, inviting close friends, including Justine Skye who arrived in a slicked back bun and baby blue nails. Speaking of buns, Saweetie tied her hair up in girlish pigtails with contoured highlighter and winged liner.

Below, see our favorite celebrity beauty moments from the week.