The first full week of the new decade kicked off with the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, and just continued with events that brought out the best in Black beauty. Our favorite celebrities served looks upon looks of head-turning hair, eye-popping makeup, and enviable flawless glowing skin.

And it didn’t matter whether they were getting dolled up for a red carpet event, or simply celebrating their melanin-rich beauty on social media—these ladies held nothing back. All in all we’d say it was a good week.

Check out some of our favorite looks that got 2020 off to a beautiful start.

01 Beyoncé Queen Bey might have skipped the carpet but she still brought the beauty at the Golden Globes. Instagram/@beyonce 02 Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union made us smile just by showing off some seriously laid edges on Instagram. Instagram/@gabunion 03 Aja Naomi King How to get away with murdering the red carpet? Just ask Aja, who shut it down at the Golden Globes after party. Paul Archuleta/WireImage 04 Jordyn Woods Serving up glossy lips, lash perfection, and fabulous freckles, Jordyn is a beauty to behold. Instagram/@jordynwoods 05 Taraji P. Henson Taraji showed off her curls after using her new TPH by Taraji natural hair care line. They look exquisite! Instagram/@tarajiphenson 06 Justine Skye The Brooklyn native gave us a double dose of her gorgeous and dramatic dotted eye makeup. Instagram/@justineskye 07 Ciara The game day win was just the cherry on top of Cici's already fabulous looking day. Instagram/@ciara 08 DreamDoll Here's to Juvia's Place giving us a beat as gorgeous as DreamDoll's, purple hair or otherwise. Instagram/@dreamdoll 09 Gabby Dennis Whoever said funny ladies weren't also glamour girls clearly never saw Gabby Dennis on or off the red carpet. Her Golden Globes after party look was everything. David Livingston/Getty Images 10 FKA twigs The singer gave us a tie dye side eye, and we loved it. Instagram/@fkatwigs 11 Jill Marie Jones One of our favorite girlfriends took to Instagram to show us that red lips look best on full, enviable, heart-shaped lips. Instagram/@ itsmejillmarie 12 Lupita Nyong'o This Afro, thick twists, and baby hair came together to give Lupita divine red carpet hair to match her red lips and gunmetal shadow. Gotham/FilmMagic 13 Cynthia Bailey A high ponytail and ultra-lined eyes is all 50-Cynt needed this week to be the epitome of beauty goals. Instagram/@cynthiabailey10 14 Rico Nasty Her music is so nasty and her beauty looks are sick. Rico Nasty gives us beauty envy on social media week after week. Instagram/@riconasty 15 Mariama Diallo This young beauty can steal hearts with just a little eyeliner and highlighter in the inner corner of her eye. Instagram/@mariamadiallo 16 Lalah Hathaway The songstress gave us a smoky eye accentuated with a metallic shimmer, and paired with flowing curls. Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic 17 Zozibini Tunzi Miss Universe gives us face whether she's walking a competition or just hanging out at home. Instagram/@zozitunzi 18 Storm Reid Our 2020 beauty crush in the making loves to experiment with color and this green complemented her signature nude lip so well. Instagram/@stormreid 19 Jasmine Sanders The self-proclaimed Golden Barbie gave a little leg, eyes, shimmer, and pout at the Golden Globes afterparty. Amy Sussman/Getty Images 20 Jada Pinkett-Smith Jada's gorgeous curly cut and honey platinum color has us all wanting to go blond. Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith 21 KiKi Layne This stare is so icy with a winter blue shimmery shadow and bling to top it off. KiKi Layne never disappoints and her Golden Globes hair and makeup were not exception. Amy Sussman/Getty Images 22 Keyshia Ka'oir Keyshia Ka'oir knows that when your beat and leashes look this amazing, they need to be photographed. Instagram/@keyshiakaoir 23 Sanaa Lathan Sometimes a beautiful headwrap and a pop of color on the lips is all you need. Sanaa clearly got that memo. Instagram/@sanaalathan 24 Tika Sumpter Tika Sumpter's cat-eye and polished bouffant gave us throwback beauty vibes for the Golden Globes afterparty. Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic 25 Winne Harlow Even when Winnie Harlow is off duty, her makeup is on. Instagram/@winnieharlow

