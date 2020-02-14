The Oscars have been given out. New York Fashion Week has come to an end. But we’re still checking out all the beauty looks that wowed us from those events and others that took place over the past few days.
Ladies let down their hair, literally. And also pinned it up. Bright purples, deep reds, and pretty pinks also made their way into our timelines. On this day of love, we’re celebrating our love for Black women and their ability to give a lewk no matter the occasion.
Check out the ladies who set our hearts on fire with their bold and romantic beauty this week.
01
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe's fresh face and extra short pixie was the perfect look for a night out.
02
Danielle Brooks
Danielle showed off her show-stopping strands for her IG fam.
03
Joan Smalls
Joan kept her beauty simple but chic at the top of the week.
04
Ego Nwodim
Ego got into complementary purple from head to toe for New York Fashion Week.
05
Ebonee Davis
Another hair switch for Ebonee. Another braid slay.
06
Keri Hilson
Keri leveled up the slopes with her gorgeous red lips and dramatic lashes. Skiing never looked so good.
07
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany's red lips and tousled pony were a premiere "do" this week.
08
Yandy Smith
Yandy's sleek bob and beat face were still standouts amongst the over the top looks at the Bronner Bros hair show.
09
Leomie Anderson
Every day is national chocolate day in honor of this gorgeous woman.
10
TK Wonder
Always a style and beauty icon, TK was a wonderful front row sight to see.
11
Tessa Thompson
With just one eye Tessa made a beauty statement.
12
Justine Skye
Different animal, same beast. Same beauty too. Justine killed it in this bob.
13
Lion Babe
Jillian's pearl embellished Afro reminded us not to sleep on her slay skills.
14
Nia Franklin
Nia was picture perfect wearing the extra long ponytail trend.
15
Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny's entire look, especially her full lips and perfect skin, are what our beauty dreams are made of.
16
Kaliegh Garris
Kaliegh still had the best crown at the Nicole Miller show during New York Fashion Week.
17
Jorja Smith
Jorja's expression says bad girl, but her soft pink lipstick says hopeless romantic.
18
Tyra Banks
When curls and lipstick pop this much in a black and white photo, you know it's got to be from a top model.
19
Logan Browning
Logan was pretty in pink in the front row at Prabal Gurung.
20
Issa Rae
We want Issa Rae to be our Valentine with her beautiful tinted curls and glowing skin.