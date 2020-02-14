Street Style Beauty From New York Fashion Week

Getty Images

New York Fashion Week might be over but the beauty gazing isn’t. It’s one of the biggest events in the city that draws crowds of people who show up just to be beautiful and to be photographed. Fortunately, ESSENCE photographers were there to capture all the looks they were serving.

From some of our most beloved actors and singers, to the glitterati and models, it was a true people watching fashion week this season. Check out our gallery below for some of the looks we loved.