Street Style Beauty From New York Fashion Week
Getty Images
By Shalwah Evans ·

New York Fashion Week might be over but the beauty gazing isn’t. It’s one of the biggest events in the city that draws crowds of people who show up just to be beautiful and to be photographed. Fortunately, ESSENCE photographers were there to capture all the looks they were serving.

From some of our most beloved actors and singers, to the glitterati and models, it was a true people watching fashion week this season. Check out our gallery below for some of the looks we loved.

01
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
02
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
03
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren SIddo
04
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
05
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
06
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
07
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
08
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
09
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
10
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
11
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Donell Woodson/Getty Images
12
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
13
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
14
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Donell Woodson/Getty Images
15
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
16
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
17
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
18
NYFW: Street Style Beauty
Oren Siddo
TOPICS: