As we’re settling into our new normal, we’re finding more reasons than work-from-couch and social media challenges to do our hair and makeup. And as we look for more ways to entertain ourselves, Insta-stalking celebrities’ quarantine beauty routines remains a favorite.
Fortunately for us, stay-at-home orders haven’t stopped our beloved starlets from giving face just for the heck of it. Some wore masks and accentuated just their eyes while others rocked full glam to to keep their spirits high these past few days. For some, it was all about getting pretty to host live segments, and to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions.
Check out the ladies whose quarantine beauty looks were the bright spot of our week.
01
Tanya Sam
Tanya's flush cheeks just gave us new reason to play with our blush.
02
Tiwa Savage
We need a garden so we can look as kissed by the sun as Tiwa. What a glow!
03
Slick Woods
Slick is making us green with envy that she still looks this fresh (especially her nails) in quarantine.
04
Dreezy
Dreezy had inches on inches on inches to celebrate her birthday.
05
Doja Cat
Doja says she doesn't take selfies. This was a great shot for a newbie.
06
Loni Love
Loni's fresh braids have us all feeling hair envy. You taking appointments sis?
07
LaLa Milan
Curly or straight hair, LaLa is killing it either way.
08
Shalom Blac
Shalom's icy blue shadow was perfect with the warm colors in her outfit for the #dontrushchallenge.
09
Maggie Carrie
Maggie is a hair boss who never has a bad hair day, not even in quarantine.
10
JuJu
Ju Ju looks like a beautiful bandit with her stylish mask and sky-high lashes.
11
Serayah
Glowing skin, check. Copper tresses, check. Perfect brows, check. Serayah's still in quarantine like the rest of us, right?
12
Jessie Woo
Zozo appointment or not, Jessie is keeping it pretty.
13
Mimi Faust
Mimi's staying coronavirus free but she isn't missing a step in her glam process.
14
Nikki Thot
Nikki's birthday beauty reminds us that we all have reasons to celebrate and put on a little lipstick these days.
15
Joan Smalls
Joan can give a body wave and red lip or ponytail and nude lip and she still gives us fever (but not the COVID-19 kind).
16
Joy Taylor
We love to see Joy's gorgeous beauty looks just as much as we love to listen her talk.
17
Estelle
Estelle's fresh braids and fresh lashes didn't need an audience to slay.
18
Sierra Capri
If all else fails grab some red lipstick and highlighter like Sierra.
19
Tamera Mowry
Tamera catches that perfect light and we catch all her drip.
20
Cynthia Bailey
Fifty Cynt and those cheekbones don't need much enhancement to look picture perfect while staying at home.
21
Justine Skye
Justine is giving us four times the flawless skin and four times the baby hair.