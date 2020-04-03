As we’re settling into our new normal, we’re finding more reasons than work-from-couch and social media challenges to do our hair and makeup. And as we look for more ways to entertain ourselves, Insta-stalking celebrities’ quarantine beauty routines remains a favorite.

Fortunately for us, stay-at-home orders haven’t stopped our beloved starlets from giving face just for the heck of it. Some wore masks and accentuated just their eyes while others rocked full glam to to keep their spirits high these past few days. For some, it was all about getting pretty to host live segments, and to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions.

Check out the ladies whose quarantine beauty looks were the bright spot of our week.