As we get closer to the second day of ESSENCE Festival’s Beauty Carnival and Fourth of July weekend, we’re reminded that every day, including the anniversary of America’s independence, should be a celebration of all things Black beauty.
Celebrities must have gotten that memo too, as they spent the week giving us a glimpse into their Black girl joy through photos filled with their Black girl beauty. From pink lips and dramatic lashes, to bright shadows and flawless skin, all of our favorite elements were there, including natural curls and sleek dos.
Check out the beauties whose selfies and other photos kept our fingers double-tapping all week.
01
Keri Hilson
Keri's hairhatty is both smart and adorable.
02
Nene Leakes
To do list for the weekend: Try Nene's gorgeous pink lipstick and perfect cut crease.
03
Christina Elmore
Christina decided it was a nude lipstick kind of day. We agree!
04
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn's sleek do and dramatic lashes tell us that she means beauty business.
05
Zozibini Tunzi
Zozi showed that her outer beauty matches her inner beauty just as much as her mellifluous singing voice.
06
Chelsea Tavares
Chelsea's freshly washed curls are giving us fresh hair envy.
07
Kerry Washington
If doing yoga will give me Kerry's fresh, flawless and unbothered look then let me get into this child's pose real quick.
08
B. Simone
B. Simone's beach beauty just forced all of us to step up our weekend lipstick game.
09
Christina Milian
Christina even makes a bathroom photoshoot look good.
10
Yvette Nicole Brown
We can't get enough of Yvette's bright eye makeup and her beautiful natural curls.
11
Laila Ali
Laila's glam shot hits you like a one-two punch that leaves you wanting more.
12
Dora Owusu
Dora makes every day a celebration of all things chocolate. We are not worthy!
13
Mimi Faust
Mimi reminds us that you can stay safe and still slay, all day.
14
Ayesha Curry
We love a good no makeup makeup look and Ayesha is mastering it in this selfie.
15
Melanie Fiona
Between the braids, the deep lip, the brows and the henna, Melanie is giving the ultimate beauty lewk.
16
Estelle
Estelle's twists are giving us the Poetic Justice vibes we need for summer 2020.
17
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee, it was love at first baby hair. Get your swirl on!