As we get closer to the second day of ESSENCE Festival’s Beauty Carnival and Fourth of July weekend, we’re reminded that every day, including the anniversary of America’s independence, should be a celebration of all things Black beauty.

Celebrities must have gotten that memo too, as they spent the week giving us a glimpse into their Black girl joy through photos filled with their Black girl beauty. From pink lips and dramatic lashes, to bright shadows and flawless skin, all of our favorite elements were there, including natural curls and sleek dos.

Check out the beauties whose selfies and other photos kept our fingers double-tapping all week.