You’re exhausted. We know. Carving out the time to practice self-care amid a global pandemic has become a task in itself – one that you’ve placed on the back burner, along with your makeup brush, hair styling tools and any semblance of your former appearance. You are not alone. Join us this year, for a virtual experience that will reinvigorate your desire to slay physically and mentally.

Our annual Beauty Carnival is even more intimate this year as we digitally gather for a curated experience that will feature panels, live makeup tutorials and expert advice from the beauty industry’s most powerful and illustrious figures.

The two-week event kicks off with an introduction from our very own Chief Content and Creative Officer Moana Luu, followed by a celebration for our 50th Anniversary cover star and world-renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Sharon Chutter – founder of UOMA Beauty and creator of the #pullupforchange challenge — will lead a conversation between Cashmere Nicole, Rea Ann Silva, Lori Harvey, Sophia and Rechelle Dennis on the current beauty landscape and how prominent beauty brands can lend their support to social injustice issues that recently led uprisings around the nation.

Get your natural hair tips from Issa Rae’s personal stylist Felicia Leatherwood while taking the time to recharge and relax in the shade (get it) with Dominique Jackson during the “After The Bonnet” and “Slay The Shade” panels.

Keep the momentum going during Week Two of the festivities with the kickoff panel hosted by ESSENCE Beauty Editor Shalwah Evans. And beauty influencer and burn survivor Shalom Blac takes us into the beauty influencer world for the “Beauty Beyond Borders” panel with Nandi Madida.

What would be an ESSENCE event without poignant words from Mikki Taylor, who will helm a fireside conversation with MC Lyte and June Ambrose about the notion of timeless beauty.

Are you ready to glow with Real Housewives Of Atlanta star and model Cynthia Bailey? Join the beloved reality TV star for a conversation with Sloane Stephens and Ellarie for the Estee Lauder-sponsored panel.

The carnival experience will culminate with wise words from Jemele Hill and Cari Champion on how they navigate the broadcast journalism space by forging their own lanes in an industry that adheres to archaic standards of beauty for Black women.

RSVP and view the full ESSENCE’s Beauty Carnival lineup and schedule, here.