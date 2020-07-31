While many celebrities peppered our timelines with gorgeous black and white photos in support of sisterhood, some still posted glam shots dripping in full color. Whether they were celebrating new triumphs in their lives, or simply how dope they are, they made it an occasion to show off their beauty.
Check out the queens whose healthy melanin-rich skin, textured hair, and full features gave us a reason to be festive and forget about the pandemic for a moment.
01
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan is unbreakable and serving beauty like a boss.
02
Jonica "Jo Jo" T. Gibbs
Always skin-sational, Jo Jo is walking melanin envy.
03
Estelle
Estelle's cool bob is as fun as her expression.
04
Porsha Williams
Porsha emphasizes the importance of wearing a mask with eye makeup that you'd want to highlight too.
05
Lexi Underwood
Lexi's waist-length braids and sky-high lashes come together for the perfect summer look.
06
China McClain
From the matching lip and hair color to the perfect brows, everything about China's look is a yes.
07
Deborah Cox
Deborah's youthful fresh look is exactly what we spend our weekends trying to achieve.
08
Winnie Harlow
We could get lost in Winnie's alluring stare.
09
Aisha Hinds
Always a beauty inspiration, Aisha just gave us chills with these silver twists.
10
Bia
Bia has been dishing show-stopping beauty week after week this summer.
11
Naomi Osaka
Naomi might be trying to shade her eyes but that sun-kissed skin is everything.
12
Marlo Hampton
Marlo's fashion says go vote and her hair says do it while dropping jaws.
13
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie's natural baby hairs and tendrils are as adorable as her brows are full and fierce.
14
Lady A
Lady A is pretty in purple from her eyes to her lips and her matching cardigan.
15
Brandy
Brandy just hit us with new music and dope new hair, and we're here for both of them.
16
Eniko Hart
Eniko needs no filter; you can feel her glow.
17
Ryan Destiny
Ryan's expression says 'whatever,' but those inches and cheekbones say 'you better werk!"
18
Zoe Saldana
Zoe said she wasn't sure if she overdid it for National Lipstick Day but we think she did it just right.
19
Nene Leakes
Nene's rosy cheeks and matching lips are the best companions for her flawless skin.
20
Amara La Negra
Amara reminded us that it takes a squad, and shouted out her makeup artist @frankyraw and hairstylist @naturaltouchsalonstudio for this stunning creation.
21
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Jasmine's soft expression matches her soft curls and soft beat.
22
Yung Miami
Miami's platinum curls with a hint of color are a hair dream.
23
Princess Nokia
Yes Princess Nokia. Just yes!