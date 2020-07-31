While many celebrities peppered our timelines with gorgeous black and white photos in support of sisterhood, some still posted glam shots dripping in full color. Whether they were celebrating new triumphs in their lives, or simply how dope they are, they made it an occasion to show off their beauty.

Check out the queens whose healthy melanin-rich skin, textured hair, and full features gave us a reason to be festive and forget about the pandemic for a moment.