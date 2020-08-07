A summer zooms by we’re growing more excited to see what this next (untraditional) fashion week will bring. Typically it means new beauty trends to look forward to just as much as new collections. But with quarantine still in effect, and COVID-19 cases still high, it’s unclear whether designers will go hard with the glam.

We’re so grateful that our favorite celebrities are keeping up the momentum anyway. They’re generously filling our timelines with gorgeous photos of their beauty looks, and we never grow tired of it.

This week, with album drops, birthdays, and all around daily shenanigans, we were treated to enviable curls, double-tap worthy makeup, and skin-sational natural beauty. Check out the ladies who leveled up our timelines this week.