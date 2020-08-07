A summer zooms by we’re growing more excited to see what this next (untraditional) fashion week will bring. Typically it means new beauty trends to look forward to just as much as new collections. But with quarantine still in effect, and COVID-19 cases still high, it’s unclear whether designers will go hard with the glam.
We’re so grateful that our favorite celebrities are keeping up the momentum anyway. They’re generously filling our timelines with gorgeous photos of their beauty looks, and we never grow tired of it.
This week, with album drops, birthdays, and all around daily shenanigans, we were treated to enviable curls, double-tap worthy makeup, and skin-sational natural beauty. Check out the ladies who leveled up our timelines this week.
Ryan Destiny
Ryan looks stunning with flawless skin, perfect brows, and gloss that won't quit.
Instagram/@ryandestiny
Slick Woods
Slick's bright blush and brow combo is for the bold beauty enthusiasts like her.
Instagram/@slickwoods
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Keshia coming through with the beat and the message.
Instagram/@keshiaknightpulliam
Nia Franklin
Nia's mysterious smile would make Mona Lisa jealous. Her jumbo box braids are giving us hair envy.
Instagram/@niaimanifranklin
Sloane Stephens
Sloane is serving skin and we're eating it all up; tastes like chocolate!
Instagram/@sloanestephens
Kelly Price
We love Kelly with the short pixie cut and fresh face.
Instagram/@mskellyprice
Maggie Carrie
Curls and lashes and skin, and lips—we could go on and on about everything that Maggie got so right with this look.
Nadia Rose
Nadia is giving us the best Euphoria vibes ever.
Instagram/@nadiarosemusic
Ta'Rhonda Jones
Ta'Rhonda slayed this red lip and bang combo.
Instagram/@tarhondajay
Brandy
Did Brandy catch that light, or did that light catch itself some Brandy? Stunning!
Instagram/@brandy
Riley Burruss
Riley's beat is making us step up our blending game.
Instagram/@rileyburruss
Ari Lennox
Ari got video glam ready and we can't wait to see the final product.
Instagram/@arilennox
Remy Ma
Add to our to-do list: try to pull off dope two-tone hair like Remy Ma's.
Instagram/@remyma
Taylor Rooks
From the braids down to the lip gloss, Taylor nailed this subtle glam.
Instagram/@taylorrooks
Vanessa Simmons
Vanessa didn't hold back on the birthday hair, equipped with laid edges and pearl accents.
Instagram/@vanessajsimmons
Keke Palmer
Keke looks like a teenage dream with this gorgeous do.
Instagram/@keke
Jhené Aiko
Jhené's adorable baby hair peeking out of her headwrap just adds another layer to this already fabulous look.
Instagram/jheneaiko