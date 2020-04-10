We’re still under stay-at-home orders and celebrities are still giving us beauty looks to envy. In fact, the more folks settle into quarantine life the more they are finding reasons to put on some glam.
This week has been particularly tough as many have lost family and friends. And as we try to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we can count on being at home for the holidays.
But there’s still much to celebrate and there’s always a reason to put on a little highlighter, lipstick or mascara. Check out the ladies who put a smile on our faces this week with their love for lashes and their inside glow.
01
Laila Ali
Laila's fur baby is giving her good vibes. And mascara isn't hurting either.
02
Justine Skye
Justine's full beat makes us want to pull out all our tools and bold lip colors.
03
Porsha Williams
Porsha is getting pampered and pretty during the stay-at-home order in Georgia.
04
Chrisette Michele
Even Christte Michele knows the power of a good word and red lipstick.
05
DreamDoll
DreamDoll didn't have a photographer but she knew that those lips and hair needed to be documented.
06
Dora Owusu
Dora has a kissed-by-the-sun glow in her own personal photo shoot.
07
Chloe X Halle
Chloe and Halle are serving a whole lewk with their quarantine mood.
08
Gabrielle Graham
Gabrielle kept her face simple and her do natural, and we're loving both.
09
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn and her dramatic lashes are definitely on our mood board.
10
Kerry Washington
Kerry is wide-eyed and fashionable for a quick outside adventure.
11
Toya Johnson
Toya is pretty in pink down to the nails.
12
Lexi Underwood
Lexi kept it natural and simple with beautiful jumbo box braids and blemish-free skin.
13
Jade Novah
Blue hair and grillz--leave it to Jade to put her signature style on quarantine beauty.
14
Zozibini Tunzi
We love Zozi's gorgeous beat, perfect headwrap, and missing fingernail. Quarantine life is real!
15
Meagan Good
Meagan could always have second career as a professional brow artist. Look at these works of art.
16
Jessica White
Jessica is showing off her wild side with tousled curls.
17
Alicia Keys
Forever the natural beauty, Alicia has a quarantine glow like no other.
18
Megan Thee Stallion
Quarantine Meg is about to start another hashtag with this beautiful pared down look.