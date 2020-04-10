We’re still under stay-at-home orders and celebrities are still giving us beauty looks to envy. In fact, the more folks settle into quarantine life the more they are finding reasons to put on some glam.

This week has been particularly tough as many have lost family and friends. And as we try to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we can count on being at home for the holidays.

But there’s still much to celebrate and there’s always a reason to put on a little highlighter, lipstick or mascara. Check out the ladies who put a smile on our faces this week with their love for lashes and their inside glow.