Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week: April 5 – April 11
By Shalwah Evans ·

We’re still under stay-at-home orders and celebrities are still giving us beauty looks to envy. In fact, the more folks settle into quarantine life the more they are finding reasons to put on some glam.

This week has been particularly tough as many have lost family and friends. And as we try to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we can count on being at home for the holidays.

But there’s still much to celebrate and there’s always a reason to put on a little highlighter, lipstick or mascara. Check out the ladies who put a smile on our faces this week with their love for lashes and their inside glow.

01
Laila Ali
Laila's fur baby is giving her good vibes. And mascara isn't hurting either.
Instagram/@thereallailaali
02
Justine Skye
Justine's full beat makes us want to pull out all our tools and bold lip colors.
Instagram/@justineskye
03
Porsha Williams
Porsha is getting pampered and pretty during the stay-at-home order in Georgia.
Instagram/@porsha4real
04
Chrisette Michele
Even Christte Michele knows the power of a good word and red lipstick.
Instagram/@chrisettemichele
05
DreamDoll
DreamDoll didn't have a photographer but she knew that those lips and hair needed to be documented.
Instagram/@dreamdoll
06
Dora Owusu
Dora has a kissed-by-the-sun glow in her own personal photo shoot.
Instagram/@doraowusu/@thebowenimage
07
Chloe X Halle
Chloe and Halle are serving a whole lewk with their quarantine mood.
Instagram/@chloexhalle
08
Gabrielle Graham
Gabrielle kept her face simple and her do natural, and we're loving both.
Instagram/@grahamgabrielle
09
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn and her dramatic lashes are definitely on our mood board.
Instagram/@jordynwoods
10
Kerry Washington
Kerry is wide-eyed and fashionable for a quick outside adventure.
Instagram/@kerrywashington
11
Toya Johnson
Toya is pretty in pink down to the nails.
Instagram/@toyajohnson
12
Lexi Underwood
Lexi kept it natural and simple with beautiful jumbo box braids and blemish-free skin.
Instagram/@officiallexiunderwood
13
Jade Novah
Blue hair and grillz--leave it to Jade to put her signature style on quarantine beauty.
Instagram/@jadenovah
14
Zozibini Tunzi
We love Zozi's gorgeous beat, perfect headwrap, and missing fingernail. Quarantine life is real!
Instagram/@zozitunzi
15
Meagan Good
Meagan could always have second career as a professional brow artist. Look at these works of art.
Instagram/@meagangood
16
Jessica White
Jessica is showing off her wild side with tousled curls.
Instagram/@iamjypsywhite
17
Alicia Keys
Forever the natural beauty, Alicia has a quarantine glow like no other.
Instagram/@aliciakeys
18
Megan Thee Stallion
Quarantine Meg is about to start another hashtag with this beautiful pared down look.
Instagram/@theestallion
