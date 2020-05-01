As the countdown to summer begins we’re all starting to get antsy about going outside. But as states keep their stay-at-home orders in place in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have to continue to find joy in getting glammed up just for the photos.
Our Tinseltown beauties are having no trouble doing this. They’re getting creative while keeping their distance, and polishing their cut-crease, brow-shaping, and lip lining skills. And we’re still here for it.
Check out some of the colorful lids, glossy lips, colored curls, and flawless foundation that we fell in love with this week.
01
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji showed off her DIY hair skills with this cute ruby twist out.
02
Amanda Seales
Amanda's purple lids and lips are the perfect beauty pairing for her stylish gold pants.
03
Amara La Negra
Amara stepped outside to catch the perfect light on her perfect beat.
04
Ashley Nicole Williams
She might play a witch on Motherland: Fort Salem, but Ashley looks like an absolute angel with that heavenly flawless skin.
05
China McClain
China's look might be subtle, but her impeccable skin, perfectly shaped brows, and smooth lips are making a bold statement in self-care.
06
Cardi B
Cardi is driving the Bardi gang wild with this pretty in pink look.
07
Brittney Elena
Brittney's glossy lips and sleek braids are making us want to polish our cornrowing skills.
08
Christina Milian
Christina is a hot mama who reminds us that virtual brunches should be as stunning as our pre-quarantine gatherings.
09
Sheryl Lee Ralph
We love Sheryl's red lips and long lashes along with her inspirational Instagram check-ins.
10
FKA twigs
FKA twigs showed off her pretty pink makeup and red curls to announce an Instagram movement practice. Count us in!
11
Indya Moore
Indya knows that sometimes a red lip and a little eyeshadow is all you need to brighten up your quarantine mood.
12
Jessica White
Jessica put on lip gloss to lift her mood. We say between the gloss, those poppin' baby hairs and her full brows, it was a makeup success.
13
Jordyn Woods
Between Jordyn's warm bronzed face and beautiful lighting, it looks like the perfect golden hour.
14
Naomi Campbell
Naomi admitted that she spends no more than 12 minutes on her face. We wouldn't either if we had skin like hers.
15
Kandi Burruss
Kandi was feeling so cute she gave us four times the beauty.
16
Rico Nasty
We don't know where Rico is going but with this hair and green lip, we want our invite.
17
Yandy Smith-Harris
Yandy's beautiful dramatic eye makeup brought out the color in her eyes and her dopeness.
18
Shalom Blac
Get into Shalom's SPLA drip lip.
19
Megan Thee Stallion
If this is Meg's living room glam, we can't wait to see what she's going to unleash on us when it's time to go back outside.
20
Lizzo
Lizzo looks like a goddess in a garden baring smooth shoulders, wearing a simple but stylish headwrap.