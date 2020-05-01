As the countdown to summer begins we’re all starting to get antsy about going outside. But as states keep their stay-at-home orders in place in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have to continue to find joy in getting glammed up just for the photos.

Our Tinseltown beauties are having no trouble doing this. They’re getting creative while keeping their distance, and polishing their cut-crease, brow-shaping, and lip lining skills. And we’re still here for it.

Check out some of the colorful lids, glossy lips, colored curls, and flawless foundation that we fell in love with this week.