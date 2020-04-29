For a lot of women, spring means switching to lighter textured skin care products and bright color cosmetics. But just like fashion, there are no rules when it comes to makeup. If your face is your canvas, paint what your heart desires.
Each season should be about whatever colors speak to the look you want to achieve, earth tones and deeper hues included. And brown lipstick can look sexy and sophisticated when the color is just right. There are brown lipsticks out right now that are so perfectly dreamy they make us want to rock the vampy trend in the warm spring and summer months.
We love these nine Black girl approved picks that look particularly complementary on our various tones of melanin-rich skin.
01
NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lipstick in "Cold Brew"
This rich matte lipstick really gives the look of suede without being too heavy to wear in the heat of June and July.
NYX Professional Makeup
02
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in "I Quit"
This color looks starkly different and equally as alluring on all of our various shades of melanin.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna
03
Black Radiance Metalicious Lip Sculptor in "Pretty Penny"
This pretty brown hue has a sparkly metallic finish that gives it an almost coppery tone that plays well with any complexion.
Black Radiance
04
CoverGirl Full Spectrum Color Idol Satin Lipstick in "Phenom"
This satin formula goes on smooth and feels just as light as it looks bewitching.
CoverGirl
05
The Lip Bar Liquid Matte in "Man Eater"
This grayish brown is a nice alternative to wearing a nude and gives a different opaque effect if you layer a few coats.
The Lip Bar
06
UOMA Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in "Nina"
You'll want to be as bad as Nina Simone in this charming hue that looks like chocolate with a hint of cherry when it hits the lips.
UOMA Beauty
07
Bossy Cosmetics Liquid Matte Genius Lipstick in "Sexy"
This "sexy" liquid lipstick made by a bossy Black entrepreneur has all day staying power and smells so good you'll want to lick it off.
Bossy Cosmetics
08
Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick in "Chocolat Divin"
This divinely chocolate pigment is the ultimate color to get that sexy vamp vibe. Add gloss for a dripping hot chocolate effect.
Laura Mercier
09
Mented Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in "Hot Date"
This playful soft chocolate brown matte is the perfect lipstick for an actual hot date--it's soft on the lips and will last through that goodnight kiss.
Mented Cosmetics