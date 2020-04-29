For a lot of women, spring means switching to lighter textured skin care products and bright color cosmetics. But just like fashion, there are no rules when it comes to makeup. If your face is your canvas, paint what your heart desires.

Each season should be about whatever colors speak to the look you want to achieve, earth tones and deeper hues included. And brown lipstick can look sexy and sophisticated when the color is just right. There are brown lipsticks out right now that are so perfectly dreamy they make us want to rock the vampy trend in the warm spring and summer months.

We love these nine Black girl approved picks that look particularly complementary on our various tones of melanin-rich skin.

Editor’s Note: When ordering nonessential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip or even offering a simple “thank you.” Stay safe!