It’s been an interesting week of beauty and quarantine. Georgia was thrust into the limelight when Governor Brian Kemp decided to allow salons and other non-essential beauty businesses to reopen, much to the disapproval of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Halle Berry revealed that she had to shave her daughter’s head in a hair care lesson hard learned. And yet, the beats go on.

Whether it was in honor of Prince’s birthday, their own birthdays, virtual date night, the Babyface versus Teddy Riley IG Live face off, or those joyful little trips to the living room to catch good light, celebrities dipped into their palettes and served us beauty looks.

Here’s to all the ladies who explored new ways to use a lippie and perfected their cut crease skills for our viewing pleasure.