Whether it was in honor of Prince’s birthday, their own birthdays, virtual date night, the Babyface versus Teddy Riley IG Live face off, or those joyful little trips to the living room to catch good light, celebrities dipped into their palettes and served us beauty looks.
Here’s to all the ladies who explored new ways to use a lippie and perfected their cut crease skills for our viewing pleasure.
01
Niecy Nash
Even in quarantine you won't catch Niecy without her dramatic lashes.
Instagram/@niecynash1
02
Monica
Monica always brings it hard with the beauty and fashion for her Instagram page and quarantine is clearly not slowing her down.
Instagram/@monicadenise
03
Brooke Valentine
To love Brooke is to know that she keeps a perfect beat no matter where she's going, or not going.
Instagram/@4everbrooke
04
Robin Thede
Robin's pretty purple shadow and bronzed cheeks really brightened up her beat.
Instagram/@robinthede
05
Marlo Hampton
Marlo got dripped down from braids to fingernails for the Babyface vs. Teddy Riley battle.
Instagram/@marlohampton
06
Keisha Epps
We're loving Keisha's deep plum matte lip for the spring. She's proving that in beauty, there are no rules.
Instagram/@lovekeishaepps
07
Saweetie
The icy queen was the glossy queen this week with her dripping haute lips.
Instagram/@saweetie
08
Ta'Rhonda Jones
Sometimes going to the living is all the occasion you need to get glammed up like Ta'Rhonda.
Instagram/@tarhondajay
09
Lori Harvey
Always a beauty, It-girl Lori knows how to give a good quarantine every day face.
Instagram/@loriharvey
10
Storm Reid
Storm's bright coral lip reminds us that we're getting closer and closer to summer.
Instagram/@stormreid
11
Tina Knowles
Mrs. Tina was rocking that fierce red lip to read folks about their quarantine foolery.
Instagram/@mstinalawson
12
Melanie Fiona
Melanie's rocking the white liner trend with the pizazz of a true creative.
Instagram/@melaniefiona
13
Taylor Rooks
Taylor's enviable lips had just the right amount of gloss to pull us into this stay-at-home selfie.
Instagram/@taylorrooks
14
Tyra Banks
Tyra is showing us how a top model catches the perfect twice over.
Instagram/@tyrabanks
15
Teyana Taylor
Sometimes that messy bedhead and natural face when you first wake up is the best look.
Instagram/@teyanataylor
16
Jill Marie Jones
Jill Marie donned her purple crown to honor Prince's purple reign.
Instagram/@itsmejillmarie
17
Salem Mitchell
Salem's whole look is such a mood we don't know whether to start with our love for those lips or her gold grillz.
Instagram/@salemmitchell
18
Venus Williams
Yes Venus with he bright pink lip. Just yes!
Instagram/@venuswilliams
19
Jhené Aiko
Jhené's beat is perfect in every way, but it's her baby pink lips that make us want to go beauty shopping.
Instagram/@jheneaiko
20
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi could have been a Prince girl in this gorgeous look she did to honor the late artist.