Blushing With Pride: Our Favorite Celebrities Wear Blush At The 2022 Met Gala

If you were watching the red carpet beauty looks for the 2022 Met Gala, you may have noticed a certain beauty trend — rosy cheeks.

While the look may have been popular due to the evening’s “Gilded Glamour” theme, we’d be remiss if we didn’t note that it was also an opportunity for attendees to illuminate their smiles after nearly two years of wearing a mask.

“Rosy cheeks are trending on the red carpet this year because there’s a resurgence of the fresh-faced look and an embracing of rosy cheeks,” says Professional Makeup Artist and Beauty Educator, Tanaya J. With over 15 years of experience in the fashion and beauty industries, her skills have been seen on The Tyra Show, Full Figured Fashion Week, and BET’s Black Girls Rock. “Blush has always been the unwanted step-sister of makeup— you either love it or you don’t!”

According to Tanaya, prepare to see a lot of oranges, corals, rosy tones, and fuchsias for deeper skin tones, making a total comeback this summer. “These cream blushes in earth tones make it easier for people to embrace and incorporate into a makeup look because it’s easy to apply.”

For creamy blushes, Tanaya offers these tips: “I would suggest using our best tools—fingers! Your fingers are warm and will help apply the blush seamlessly to the cheeks. Applying the blush to the higher point of the cheekbones and the remaining amount on the apples of the cheek for a sexy snatched look.”

Here are our favorite blushing cheeks seen on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Color of Passion

Gabrielle Union- Lancôme Blush Subtil in Keep Calm & Blush

Ariana DeBose- Lancôme Blush Subtil in Smile & Blush

Winnie Harlow- Lancôme Blush Subtil in French Blush

Joan Smalls- Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Petal Poppin

Alicia Keys- Keys Soulcare Sheer Flush Cheek Tint in Grace

Kris Jenner- Danessa Myricks Beauty Dewy Cheek and Lip Palette in Dew it Flirty

Tessa Thompson- NEW Armani beauty Neo Nude Melting Color Balm in 45

Cynthia Erivo- Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer in 11