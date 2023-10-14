As you went on your daily– or hourly– Instagram scroll throughout this week, you may have wished you could triple-tap the celebrity beauty looks on your feed. From Justine Skye killed it with a silver liner and a piecey bun. Echoing this silvery look was singer Amaka, who stunned with shimmering makeup and a braided bob.

Lacy Redway also felt like a braided bob was the right thing to do on muse, Amandla Stenberg– hers infused with red streaks. Other short cuts included Doechii’s blunt mullet that paired well with lined lips and ‘90s-thin brows. But the hair inspo didn’t end there. Auburn tresses were also abundant, just in time for fall, thanks to Issa Rae’s half-up ‘do and Flo Milli’s silky bundles.

Meanwhile, Latto and Jayda Cheaves were giving bossy lady looks. Latto went for a more early 2000s-inspired one with baby doll makeup and pink hair clips on crimped hair. Jayda brought the chic factor with subtle, pink makeup and short, square nails. And speaking of nails, Ari Lennox firecracker, red nails. A reminder that she’ll still be bringing the heat, well-passed summer.

Below, find 10 standout celebrity beauty moments from the week.