Happy 4/20! With the scent of spring in the air, you may also catch a whiff of the calm and relaxing aroma of cannabis in the breeze, as people celebrate the ceremonious plant and its numerous health benefits for your mind, body, and soul. While smoking may not be your cup of tea (which is another way of enjoying it), that doesn’t mean that CBD shouldn’t be a part of your skin routine.

“CBD has well-known anti-inflammatory effects,” says Dr. Roberta Del Campo, Medical advisor at BABOR. “It also has powerful antioxidant effects which help to minimize environmental damage.”

Dr. Del Campo also mentions that CBD can help calm acne-prone skin and rosacea, and calm skin that is irritated. “CBD can help to minimize inflammation and rebalance the skin. It can also help decrease the oiliness of the skin, which is beneficial for those with acne.”



You might have noticed that your skin is changing now that we’ve settled into spring. Your skin may have transitioned from dry to oily due to the increased moisture in the air. It’s possible that your skin is becoming more sensitive and irritated, or that you’re breaking out more as a result of stress and hormones. Whatever the reason, there are definitely methods to make the transition go more smoothly and make those skincare nightmares fade away.

“Repairing your skin is not overnight. It’s based on the skin’s issues and how many times a day it is used,” Dr. Del Campo tells ESSENCE. “By definition, most topical products take about 30 days to see a noticeable change but can occur faster in some.”

Searching for a new chapter, or, in this case, a whole new book, in the story of your skin journey? Well, we’ve got you covered. Here we’ve rounded up just a few of our favorite CBD beauty products, all of which are designed to give your skin a happy ending!

01 Sundree Pept Eyes Bio-Cellulose Eye Mask To tighten and diminish the appearance of fine wrinkles, these copper peptide eye patches increase elastin while brightening and moisturizing the sensitive undereye area. White Tea Extract, Cucumber, and Broad Spectrum Hemp Cannabinoids (CBD), which have naturally moisturizing anti-oxidants to relax the skin, are also included in the patches. Photo Courtesy of Sundree available at Sundree $12 Shop Now 02 Pur Cosmetics Hybrid Balm CBD Hydrating Tinted Lip and Cheek Balm Get a dewy, fresh flush look with this formula that deeply moisturizes dry skin while imparting a subtle wash of color for a natural and radiant appearance. Photo Courtesy of PUR available at PUR $20 Shop Now 03 Somebody CBD Menstrual Cramp Roller This compact and portable roll-on is made with CBD and immediately offers soothing and healing effects where you need them the most. Photo Courtesy of Somebody available at Somebody $36 Shop Now 04 Tonic Chronic Bath Soak The Chronic Bath Soak contains a blend of essential oils that work together to increase the benefits of CBD, offering total body pain and tension relief while softening the skin and making it silky smooth. Photo Courtesy of Tonic available at Tonic $42 Shop Now 05 Tribetokes CBD Pumpkin Peel | Enzymes & Glycolic Stimulates Cell Turnover Whether or not it’s pumpkin spice season, this facial peel will leave your skin feeling revived and renewed as it sloughs away dead skin and stimulates cell renewal. Pumpkin enzymes, which are high in antioxidants, combined with 3% glycolic acid (derived from Bilberry and Clove) increase cell turnover, lift discoloration and reduce the appearance of big pores. For smoother, more luminous skin, the enzymatic process minimizes hyperpigmentation and fine wrinkles, while CBD decreases inflammation and redness. Not to mention, this at-home mask treatment smells delicious and brings back memories of autumn. Photo Courtesy of Tribeauty available at Tribetokes $65 Shop Now 06 Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Evening Mist This professional face mist, packed with Hungarian hot water, repair-enhancing actives, and relaxing lavender extract, is the ideal last step in your nighttime skincare routine for a luxurious veil of beauty sleep that nourishes and nurtures the skin. Cannabidiol (CBD), an anti-inflammatory compound, calms and soothes skin, lowering stress on cells for a more youthful appearance. It’s also a potent antioxidant that protects cells from free radical damage and promotes cell repair. Photo Courtesy of Omorovicza available at Omorovicza $84 07 Winnow LUXURY CBD FACE CREAM Meet the most valuable player in your skincare regimen. This maximum hydration skin-strengthener is powered by a highly concentrated blend of CBD, hyaluronic and amino acids, and shea butter. It absorbs quickly, sealing in moisture, regulating skin, reducing redness, and plumping fine wrinkles. It’s excellent for all skin types. Photo Courtesy of Winnow available at Winnow $85 Shop Now 08 POT D’HUILE BEAUTÉ EXTRA VIRGIN FACIAL OIL Skin Nourishment on a Daily Basis for Pure, Glowing, Healthy, and Protected Skin The outcome is genuine skin magic rooted in authentic well-being when velvety extra virgin olive oil is blended with full-spectrum CBD and antioxidant-rich polyphenols. Skin is fortified, nourished, and revitalized with each application, and moisture and brightness are restored. Photo Courtesy of POT D’HUILE available at POT D’HUILE $85 Shop Now 09 Vieve’s Leaves Restoration Duo Vieve’s Leaves was formulated with USA ingredients to help heal, repair, and hydrate your skin. All skin types will benefit from Vieve’s Leaves products, which contain moisturizing and collagen-boosting components as well as calming and soothing benefits. With a special combination of broad-spectrum THC-free CBD, the duo contains a Restorative Serum and a Rejuvenating Facial Fusion. Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and fruit stem cells are among the ingredients. Photo Courtesy of Vieve’s Leaves available at Vieve’s Leaves $130 Shop Now 10 Balmlabs ClearBalm 3-Step System The ClearBalm 3-Step Acne System is powered by our SuperStar 6 Plant-based Actives and is strong enough to treat your toughest breakouts while being gentle enough to leave your skin soft and smooth, not stripped. ClearBalm, the brand’s first line of products, is a plant-powered, science-driven 3-step system that relies on SIX superstar actives, including Hyaluronic Acid, Squalene, Niacinamide, Natural AHA’s, Bixa Orellana Seed Extract, and Full Spectrum Hemp-Derived CBD, rather than stripping chemicals like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, to effectively improve the look and feel of mature, acne- It really is as simple as 1,2,3. Photo Courtesy of Balmlabs available at Balmlabs $149 Shop Noe