Courtesy of Humanist Skincare

If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you may have noticed that CBD-infused products are blazing the skincare industry. In fact, the last time we went shopping online on our favorite beauty outlet, we discovered pages upon pages of cannabidiol oil-infused products available in everything from bath salts and body lotion to hydrating lip balm.

So, what’s with all the smoke behind CBD? According to LumiBloom founder MacKenzie McClain Hill, it’s the latest trend to take over the beauty industry. “Beauty brands are always looking for the next best thing to not only help separate themselves from the others, but also to excite their consumers,” she explains.

While some people are jumping at the opportunity to try something new, others voiced their apprehension about trying products that include oil from a plant that is often stigmatized and ridiculed. We spoke to the founders of the CBD brand Sundree, and they urge you to rethink your beauty needs and learn the facts. Getty Images – Anna Efetova

“The stigma around CBD is changing as more consumers are seeing the topical benefits of this active botanical,” Sahar Sanjar Dejban and Sahar Nezhad tell us about the ingredient that is sometimes associated with drugs and marijuana use. “The negative connotation about the CBD industry goes back to misinformation, and more specifically a misunderstanding of the ingredient.”

If you’re amongst those who don’t completely understand if CBD is drug-related, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Eager to learn about the increased interest in CBD, we spoke to experts to find out more about the botanical ingredient that is reportedly good for your skin, along with how to use it.

Getty Images – Prostock-Studio

What is CBD?

CBD (Cannabidiol) is an exceptional medicinal molecule that is used for pain management, relaxation, neutralizing free radicals, and stress relief. “The body, including the skin, holds endocannabinoid receptors that trigger physiological reactions,” Jennifer Norman, founder of Humanist Beauty, explains before adding, “topical application and ingestion of CBD can aid in the body’s homeostasis (or balance).”

Once vilified in the previous century, due to its association with illegal cannabis consumption, CBD is a non-psychoactive agent that is often confused with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) — a psychoactive component abundantly found in the cannabis plant.

“In the United States, hemp is defined as a Cannabis sativa L. plant not containing more than 0.3% THC. This THC threshold is the only thing that differentiates hemp (mostly cultivated for textile manufacturing) from marijuana (mostly cultivated for psychoactivity),” Norman informs us. “Fairly recently, the 2018 US Farm Bill made it federally legal to cultivate hemp for a variety of commercial purposes, including cannabinoid supply.”

Growing Popularity

While people may have been apprehensive about trying CBD in the past, it is clearly becoming a smoking-hot topic. The worry around the use of CBD is slowly fading as more CBD-infused products are being placed on the shelves of major retailers, including Walgreens and Target. “As people become more familiar with CBD as a beauty agent, a wider range of beneficial products becomes available,” McClain Hill shares.

The Beauty Benefits

Loading the player...

CBD offers a wide range of potential benefits depending on how it is used. “On a chemical level, CBD is known to possess strong antioxidant properties, which may contribute to reducing inflammation,” Newman explains. “I have personally benefited from topically applying CBD for stress-reduction, inflammation management and skin-soothing.”

McClain Hill also adds, “Depending on the application, CBD has a wide range of benefits. When applied topically, the antioxidants support anti-aging and work to reduce inflammation, skin dullness, and dryness.”

Simply put: Hello, year-long hydration!



The Daily Routine

Having a daily routine can definitely help you reap the benefits of whatever you want to achieve. However, the key is to start slow and see how your skin responds to the product. Like most beauty must-haves, it’s important to spot test on your skin to ensure you don’t have any allergic reactions. After that, McClain Hill encourages you to enjoy all the benefits of the highly-sought out ingredient.

“CBD is a natural way to support healthy supple skin, maintain a youthful appearance, reduce inflammation and dullness,” McClain Hill concludes. “Think: beautiful glow year round.”

Need somewhere to start? Here are some of the recommended products for your major CBD glow up!